Watch Viral Video: Bihar Vendors Caught Dipping Cucumbers In Green Liquid At Katihar Railway Station; RPF Arrests 9 Women

A viral video from Katihar railway station in Bihar has sparked widespread concern after it allegedly showed women vendors dipping cucumbers in a green colored liquid before selling them to passengers. The clip, which circulated rapidly across social media platforms, prompted questions about food safety practices at railway stations and triggered strong reactions from users online. The public response to the footage has already attracted official attention even though the exact substance used in the video remains unverified. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) took action after video footage of the incident circulated, which resulted in the detention of nine women vendors who were connected to the event.

Watch The Viral Video







The video shows vendors applying or dipping cucumbers into a green solution which they used to create a more visually appealing product for sale on the platform. The incident quickly went viral because users started tagging railway authorities while they demanded that public transport hubs should enforce hygiene and food safety standards.

Social Media Reactions

The public and online monitoring organizations have expressed doubts about food safety because of possible contamination risks that endanger travelers who eat contaminated food. Social media reactions showed that people feared artificial dyes and dangerous chemicals would be used to treat fresh produce at busy train stations. The officials want to know whether Katihar station has established proper systems to monitor vendors who need to follow safety regulations.

This lady was caught washing cucumber with green chemical color to make it attractive at Katihar station. Finally got arrested. And not thousand, millons are doing same in different ways to make money. why? Because we have lost hindu sanskars and values! pic.twitter.com/1lDtq61vj8 — rationalHindu (Sanatani) (@rationalhindu11) May 9, 2026







Lady mixing Slow Poison in Cucumbers to look more fresh and juicy. Avoid eating outside as much as you can, if you wish to stay healthy and unnecessary donations to doctors to make him rich. pic.twitter.com/83t8WPrQbX — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) May 8, 2026







She is putting peeled cucumber in green colored water to make it look green. Nobody ever arrest them for food adulteration. pic.twitter.com/4OMogNoBnw — Safah Bashir (@SafahBashir) May 8, 2026







The incident has resulted in a renewed discussion about food hygiene regulations which govern food service operations at railway stations throughout India. The users who accessed the system asked for stricter penalties and inspections while others wanted customers to understand the dangers of eating street food. The viral clip shows how social media content can rapidly change public opinion which leads to immediate government response according to ongoing investigations.

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