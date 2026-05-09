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Home > Regionals News > Watch Viral Video: Bihar Vendors Caught Dipping Cucumbers In Green Liquid At Katihar Railway Station; RPF Arrests 9 Women

Watch Viral Video: Bihar Vendors Caught Dipping Cucumbers In Green Liquid At Katihar Railway Station; RPF Arrests 9 Women

A viral video from Katihar railway station in Bihar showed women vendors allegedly dipping cucumbers in a green liquid before selling them, raising concerns over food safety and hygiene. Following the clip, the Railway Protection Force detained nine women vendors and launched action after the footage sparked public outrage online.

Watch Viral Video: Bihar Vendors Caught Dipping Cucumbers In Green Liquid At Katihar Railway Station; RPF Arrests 9 Women (Image: @gharkekalesh via X)
Watch Viral Video: Bihar Vendors Caught Dipping Cucumbers In Green Liquid At Katihar Railway Station; RPF Arrests 9 Women (Image: @gharkekalesh via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 14:14 IST

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Watch Viral Video: Bihar Vendors Caught Dipping Cucumbers In Green Liquid At Katihar Railway Station; RPF Arrests 9 Women

A viral video from Katihar railway station in Bihar has sparked widespread concern after it allegedly showed women vendors dipping cucumbers in a green colored liquid before selling them to passengers. The clip, which circulated rapidly across social media platforms, prompted questions about food safety practices at railway stations and triggered strong reactions from users online. The public response to the footage has already attracted official attention even though the exact substance used in the video remains unverified. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) took action after video footage of the incident circulated, which resulted in the detention of nine women vendors who were connected to the event.

Watch The Viral Video



The video shows vendors applying or dipping cucumbers into a green solution which they used to create a more visually appealing product for sale on the platform. The incident quickly went viral because users started tagging railway authorities while they demanded that public transport hubs should enforce hygiene and food safety standards. 

Social Media Reactions

The public and online monitoring organizations have expressed doubts about food safety because of possible contamination risks that endanger travelers who eat contaminated food. Social media reactions showed that people feared artificial dyes and dangerous chemicals would be used to treat fresh produce at busy train stations. The officials want to know whether Katihar station has established proper systems to monitor vendors who need to follow safety regulations. 







The incident has resulted in a renewed discussion about food hygiene regulations which govern food service operations at railway stations throughout India. The users who accessed the system asked for stricter penalties and inspections while others wanted customers to understand the dangers of eating street food. The viral clip shows how social media content can rapidly change public opinion which leads to immediate government response according to ongoing investigations. 

Also Read: Rajput, Yadav, Brahman: Do You Have Caste Sticker On Your Car? Check Bihar’s New Rule

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Watch Viral Video: Bihar Vendors Caught Dipping Cucumbers In Green Liquid At Katihar Railway Station; RPF Arrests 9 Women

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Watch Viral Video: Bihar Vendors Caught Dipping Cucumbers In Green Liquid At Katihar Railway Station; RPF Arrests 9 Women

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Watch Viral Video: Bihar Vendors Caught Dipping Cucumbers In Green Liquid At Katihar Railway Station; RPF Arrests 9 Women
Watch Viral Video: Bihar Vendors Caught Dipping Cucumbers In Green Liquid At Katihar Railway Station; RPF Arrests 9 Women
Watch Viral Video: Bihar Vendors Caught Dipping Cucumbers In Green Liquid At Katihar Railway Station; RPF Arrests 9 Women
Watch Viral Video: Bihar Vendors Caught Dipping Cucumbers In Green Liquid At Katihar Railway Station; RPF Arrests 9 Women

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