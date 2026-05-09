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Home > Regionals News > Rainfall In Karnataka Likely Over Next 3 Days; Check IMD’s Weather Forecast For Telangana, Kerala And Bihar

Rainfall In Karnataka Likely Over Next 3 Days; Check IMD’s Weather Forecast For Telangana, Kerala And Bihar

India Meteorological Department has predicted Rainfall in Karnataka over the next few days along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, offering possible relief from the intense heatwave affecting southern states.

Rainfall in Karnataka (Image: AI-generated)
Rainfall in Karnataka (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 16:34 IST

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Rainfall In Karnataka Likely Over Next 3 Days; Check IMD’s Weather Forecast For Telangana, Kerala And Bihar

Rainfall in Karnataka is expected to bring some much-needed relief over the next few days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several southern states. While parts of India continue to struggle with intense heatwave conditions, especially in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh where temperatures have crossed 40 degrees Celsius, the latest weather forecast has raised hopes of cooler conditions. The IMD said Rainfall in Karnataka, especially in South Interior Karnataka, is likely till tomorrow under the influence of a weather system stretching from Madhya Pradesh to the Comorin region. The agency also issued alerts for thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in several areas as unstable weather conditions continue across southern India.

IMD predicts rainfall in Karnataka along with thunderstorms and lightning

Reports say that, according to the IMD, thunderstorms and lightning conditions are very likely over Odisha, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and South Interior Karnataka till tomorrow. The weather department also forecast heavy rainfall over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and South Karnataka during the next two to three days. Rainfall in Karnataka is being linked to a trough extending from Madhya Pradesh to the Comorin region at around 0.9 km above sea level.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre explained that this weather system stretches through the Marathwada region, Karnataka coast, North Interior Karnataka and Central Maharashtra. As per reports, the system is also connected to a surface cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep region. Because of these developments, Rainfall in Karnataka is expected to increase in isolated places over the coming days.

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Heatwave continues across Telugu states even as rain chances rise

Even as rain predictions offer some relief, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are still witnessing severe heatwave conditions. Temperatures in many places have crossed 40 degrees Celsius, while high humidity has made conditions even more uncomfortable for residents. The IMD also warned about hot and humid weather at isolated places over Konkan and Goa. However, rainfall activity is expected to provide temporary relief from the scorching weather.

According to reports, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said Telangana is likely to receive light to moderate rain at isolated places on Saturday and Sunday. Dry weather is expected on Monday. Rainfall in Karnataka and neighbouring states is also likely to be accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph along with thunderstorms and lightning.

Andhra Pradesh forecast includes gusty winds and scattered rainfall

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre said northeasterly and southerly winds are currently prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in the lower troposphere. As a result, scattered light to moderate rains and thunderstorms are expected across several regions over the next three days. North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may witness rain or thundershowers at one or two places.

The IMD also warned of lightning and gusty winds with speeds between 40 and 50 kmph in some areas. Similar weather conditions are likely over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Authorities said isolated lightning strikes may also occur during thunderstorm activity.

Red alert issued for Bihar as weather turns extreme in several states

Apart from Rainfall in Karnataka and southern India, the IMD also issued a red-coloured warning for Bihar. The alert warned of thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching between 60 and 80 kmph. Meanwhile, isolated heatwave conditions are likely over Gujarat and West Rajasthan.

Despite the heat continuing in many parts of the country, weather experts believe the incoming rainfall activity across Karnataka and nearby regions could help reduce temperatures slightly over the coming days. The IMD further said maximum temperatures across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema are expected to remain mostly steady during the next five days with no major change predicted immediately.

Also Read: Weather Today (9 May, 2026) Live Updates: Jaipur Weather Ahead RR vs GT IPL Match Today, Heatwave Alerts in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad    

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Rainfall In Karnataka Likely Over Next 3 Days; Check IMD’s Weather Forecast For Telangana, Kerala And Bihar

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Rainfall In Karnataka Likely Over Next 3 Days; Check IMD’s Weather Forecast For Telangana, Kerala And Bihar
Rainfall In Karnataka Likely Over Next 3 Days; Check IMD’s Weather Forecast For Telangana, Kerala And Bihar
Rainfall In Karnataka Likely Over Next 3 Days; Check IMD’s Weather Forecast For Telangana, Kerala And Bihar
Rainfall In Karnataka Likely Over Next 3 Days; Check IMD’s Weather Forecast For Telangana, Kerala And Bihar

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