Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Predicts 4 Days Of Heavy Rain; 17 Districts Including Bengaluru To Get Relief After Heat Spike

Weather Bangalore: Known for its usually pleasant weather, Bengaluru (Bangalore) was facing a severe temperature rise for the past few days, forcing residents to stay inside most of the time. However, the weather conditions are likely to change in the tech city as rainfall has been predicted by the Meteorological Department.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, 17 districts across Karnataka are likely to receive rainfall beginning on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mysore, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar districts are likely to receive moderate rain with thundershowers.

The forecast states that the weather in Bengaluru will remain pleasant today, with rain expected in the evening or night.

The maximum and minimum temperatures of the capital city are likely to remain 34 degrees and 21 degrees, respectively.

Here is the temperature and rainfall details of various districts of Karnataka:

District/City Maximum temp Minimum temp Rain forecast

Bangalore 33°C 19°C Light rain (40-50% chance)

Mysore 33°C 19°C Light rain (40% chance)

Mangalore 31°C 24°C Partly cloudy, chance in night (65%)

Kalaburagi 34°C 22°C Cloudy weather

Bagalkot 35°C 21°C Chance of thunderstorms

7-Day Forecast For Bengaluru

Bengaluru is expected to experience a partly cloudy week with intermittent rain and thundershowers, particularly from March 18 onwards.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely across both urban and rural areas, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph during mid-week.

Daytime temperatures will remain steady around 33–34°C, while nighttime temperatures will hover between 20–21°C.

The overall weather pattern suggests warm and humid conditions, with short spells of rain bringing temporary relief.

Residents should be prepared for sudden showers, especially in the afternoons and evenings, as the week progresses.