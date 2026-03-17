Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Predicts 4 Days Of Heavy Rain; 17 Districts Including Bengaluru To Get Relief After Heat Spike

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max Afghanistan news Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max Afghanistan news Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max Afghanistan news Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max Afghanistan news Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max Afghanistan news Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max Afghanistan news Assembly Elections 2026 west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war Iran US War CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar chennai super kings Ali Larijani Delhi Dallupura shooting incident apple iphone 18 pro max Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Predicts 4 Days Of Heavy Rain; 17 Districts Including Bengaluru To Get Relief After Heat Spike

Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Predicts 4 Days Of Heavy Rain; 17 Districts Including Bengaluru To Get Relief After Heat Spike

Bengaluru is expected to experience a partly cloudy week with intermittent rain and thundershowers, particularly from March 18 onwards.

Rain Likely In Bengaluru As IMD Forecasts Relief After Heat SpikePhoto: ANI)
Rain Likely In Bengaluru As IMD Forecasts Relief After Heat SpikePhoto: ANI)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Last updated: March 17, 2026 17:14:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Predicts 4 Days Of Heavy Rain; 17 Districts Including Bengaluru To Get Relief After Heat Spike

Weather Bangalore: Known for its usually pleasant weather, Bengaluru (Bangalore) was facing a severe temperature rise for the past few days, forcing residents to stay inside most of the time. However, the weather conditions are likely to change in the tech city as rainfall has been predicted by the Meteorological Department.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, 17 districts across Karnataka are likely to receive rainfall beginning on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mysore, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar districts are likely to receive moderate rain with thundershowers.

You Might Be Interested In

The forecast states that the weather in Bengaluru will remain pleasant today, with rain expected in the evening or night.

The maximum and minimum temperatures of the capital city are likely to remain 34 degrees and 21 degrees, respectively.

Here is the temperature and rainfall details of various districts of Karnataka:

District/City    Maximum temp   Minimum temp    Rain forecast
Bangalore    33°C             19°C            Light rain (40-50% chance)
Mysore            33°C             19°C            Light rain (40% chance)
Mangalore    31°C             24°C            Partly cloudy, chance in night (65%)
Kalaburagi    34°C             22°C            Cloudy weather
Bagalkot    35°C             21°C            Chance of thunderstorms

7-Day Forecast For Bengaluru

Bengaluru is expected to experience a partly cloudy week with intermittent rain and thundershowers, particularly from March 18 onwards. 

Light to moderate rainfall is likely across both urban and rural areas, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph during mid-week. 

Daytime temperatures will remain steady around 33–34°C, while nighttime temperatures will hover between 20–21°C. 

The overall weather pattern suggests warm and humid conditions, with short spells of rain bringing temporary relief. 

Residents should be prepared for sudden showers, especially in the afternoons and evenings, as the week progresses.

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 5:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

‘I Want Nayanthara…’: AIADMK MP’s Sexist, Filthy Remark On Actress At Women’s Safety Rally Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 Sparks Huge Uproar

Varanasi: 14 Arrested For Throwing Leftover Chicken Biryani Into Ganga River During Iftar Party On Boat; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Big Poll Battle Ahead! Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari In Bhabanipur Confirmed As TMC, BJP Release First Candidate List For West Bengal Assembly Elections

‘No 3-Month Limit Now’: SC Removes Child Age Cap For Adoptive Mothers’ Maternity Leave, What The Apex Court Said On Parenthood?

Who Is Akhil Gogoi? From Anti-CAA Protest Leader To Raijor Dal Chief, Tracing The Political Journey Of Sibsagar MLA Amid Congress ‘Betrayal’ Row Ahead Of Assam Assembly Elections 2026

LATEST NEWS

Jawahar Navodaya Summer Bound Class 6 Result RELEASED: Check Out Direct Link, Steps To Download And Key Details

Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Predicts 4 Days Of Heavy Rain; 17 Districts Including Bengaluru To Get Relief After Heat Spike

‘Ladkon ka Khoon Garam Tha’: Suryakumar Yadav Compares Team India’s 2024 vs 2026 T20 World Cup Squads, Explains Key Difference

Neymar Vows to Fight for FIFA World Cup Spot After Being Left Out of Latest Brazil Call-up

Australian Cricketers to Miss PSL 2026 After Pakistan-Afghanistan War? Check All Details Here

Oppo Launches K14 5G With Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 7000mAh Battery, And ColorOS At Rs…

Mumbai Lift CCTV Leak: Andheri Society Chairman’s Son Booked After Married Woman’s Private Video Goes Viral, Sparks Privacy Outrage

Indian- Flagged Vessel Nanda Devi Arrives at Vadinar Port, Jamnagar with 46,500 MT Cargo; LPG Ship-to-Ship Transfer Begins

NZ vs SA 2nd T20I: New Zealand Decimate South Africa in Hamilton to Level Series 1-1

WATCH: Babar Azam Trolled After Old Press Conference Video Goes Viral, Fans Label Former Pakistan Captain as ‘Flop Since 2024’

Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Predicts 4 Days Of Heavy Rain; 17 Districts Including Bengaluru To Get Relief After Heat Spike

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Predicts 4 Days Of Heavy Rain; 17 Districts Including Bengaluru To Get Relief After Heat Spike

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Predicts 4 Days Of Heavy Rain; 17 Districts Including Bengaluru To Get Relief After Heat Spike
Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Predicts 4 Days Of Heavy Rain; 17 Districts Including Bengaluru To Get Relief After Heat Spike
Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Predicts 4 Days Of Heavy Rain; 17 Districts Including Bengaluru To Get Relief After Heat Spike
Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Predicts 4 Days Of Heavy Rain; 17 Districts Including Bengaluru To Get Relief After Heat Spike

QUICK LINKS