Watch Viral Video: Pakistani Journalist Sana Qadir Slammed On Social Media Over ‘Easy Entry Into India’ Claim At Ganda Singh Border Crossing Near Kasur

A video released by a Pakistani content creator and investigative journalist Sana Qadir has spread like wildfire across social media platforms, where she said she could easily cross the Ganda Singh Border Crossing with India in Kasur, Pakistan. Sana is seen with her feet on the border near the fence and saying that the border between the two countries at that location is guarded only with bamboo sticks and cloth strings in the clip shared on Instagram. She also alleged that she was near the Indian side, and that it was very easy to cross over.

Watch The Viral Video







In the video, Sana directs to a nearby construction site and states that it is part of India. She notes that the Pakistan side looks more developed than the Indian side which is still being built. She then walks across the temporary barrier near the construction site and announces that she has entered Indian land. The video was soon picked up by the social media, and was liked by people in both India and Pakistan. Many people were amazed and concerned that one could allegedly cross into India so easily.

Social Media Slams Pakistani Journalist Sana Qadir

But many social media users harshly slammed the content creator, claiming that the creator is engaged in misinformation. Netizens noted that she was still in sight of visible border infrastructure and border gates in the background, indicating that she is still far inside Pakistan. Others declared that the site she said to be India was actually on the Pakistani side and far from the actual international boundary line. Several viewers criticized the video for being misleading and exaggerated for the online sensationalist audience, particularly in view of the tight security that exists across the India-Pakistan border.

Hello @BSF_India, could you please look into this: Is it really easy to cross the India-Pakistan border? pic.twitter.com/0RW83CFmRk — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) May 10, 2026







Lol it’s a pond fencing. Don’t believe everything you see on social media. — Deshbhakt (@GautamMentality) May 10, 2026







The gate is behind her. She is in Pakistan. Those barricade ribbons are for construction sites so others don’t go in that construction area.. It’s not a border pic.twitter.com/JMZJNZ9crA — Aniruddh Dodiya (@aniruddhdodiya) May 10, 2026







The viral clip has attracted a lot of commentary on the web, as users wonder if the claims in the video are true. The video was immediately viewed thousands of times, liked by over 5,000 followers and commented by hundreds of users in a matter of days. Sana Qadir is an investigative journalist and has more than 38,000 followers on Instagram. The video kept trending on internet, with people asking people not to trust unverified reports about foreign borders and security positions until they are backed up by official reports.

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