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Home > World News > Pakistan’s Asim Munir Issues Fresh Threat To India: Effects Of War Will Be Dangerous This Time

Pakistan’s Asim Munir Issues Fresh Threat To India: Effects Of War Will Be Dangerous This Time

Pakistan CDS and Army chief General Asim Munir described last year’s four-day conflict with India as a “battle between two ideologies” while claiming Pakistan’s military strategy was superior.

Asim Munir calls India-Pak war a clash of ideologies as India marks Operation Sindoor anniversary. Photo: X.
Asim Munir calls India-Pak war a clash of ideologies as India marks Operation Sindoor anniversary. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-11 08:47 IST

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Pakistan’s Asim Munir Issues Fresh Threat To India: Effects Of War Will Be Dangerous This Time

Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces General Asim Munir on Sunday described last year’s four-day war with India as a “battle between two ideologies” and claimed that Pakistan’s strategy during the conflict had been “superior”. Speaking at a ceremony held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi to mark the first anniversary of ‘Marka-e-Haq’, the term used by Islamabad for the four-day conflict with India, Munir said Pakistan had responded with “full national unity and military force” after what he alleged were violations of its sovereignty by India. Referring to the events between the night of May 6-7 and May 10 last year, Munir alleged that India had “violated the sovereignty and territory” of Pakistan.

“Marka-e-Haq was not merely a traditional war fought between two countries or militaries, but in reality, it was a decisive marka (battle) between two ideologies,” he said during his address.

Munir Says India Approached US For Ceasefire

Munir further claimed that Pakistan had struck 26 targets during the hostilities, although he did not present any evidence to support the assertion.

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He also repeated his earlier claim that India had approached the United States seeking a ceasefire and that Pakistan accepted the proposal “in the interest of peace”.

Asim Munir On Pakistan’s Preparation For Future Wars

During his speech, Munir said future wars would differ significantly because of their “multi-domain” nature and asserted that Pakistan was preparing itself through advancements in technology, hardware and military training.

“Our defence will remain impeccable. We want peace and will maintain it through credible deterrence,” he said.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing military modernisation efforts, including the induction of Hangor-class submarines, the development of a new Rocket Force and the acquisition of fighter aircraft.

First Anniversary Of Operation Sindoor

On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, India reiterated its position that it retains the right to defend itself against Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism. New Delhi also vowed to strengthen the global fight against terrorism.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, carrying out precision airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The operation came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, most of them tourists, were killed.

According to Indian authorities, at least 100 terrorists were eliminated in the strikes.

Pakistan later launched retaliatory attacks, though the majority of those strikes were intercepted or thwarted by the Indian military.

Indian Army Trolls Asim Munir

Meanwhile, former Director General of Military Operations Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai took a swipe at Munir over his promotion following Operation Sindoor.

Speaking at a briefing in Jaipur last week on the anniversary of the operation, Ghai said India viewed the development “with some kind of amusement”.

“About Field Marshal Munir promoting himself, what can I say. That is for them to answer. We have looked at that process with some kind of amusement,” Ghai said.

Also Read:  Was Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s Daughter Seen In A Viral Night Club Video?

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Pakistan’s Asim Munir Issues Fresh Threat To India: Effects Of War Will Be Dangerous This Time

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