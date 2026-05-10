Pakistan: Suicide Bomber Kills 15 Policemen At Bannu Checkpoint In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3 More Injured

At least 15 Pakistani police personnel were killed and three others injured after a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the Fateh Khel police checkpoint in Bannu late Saturday night, according to a report by The Express Tribune. Officials said the massive blast completely destroyed the checkpoint and left several officers trapped beneath the debris. Bannu Deputy Inspector General Sajjad Khan said, “The powerful explosion caused severe destruction at the checkpost, trapping several personnel under the debris.” Rescue teams later managed to pull out three police officers alive from the collapsed structure, while search and rescue operations continued throughout the night.

Massive explosion destroys police checkpoint in Bannu

Authorities identified the slain personnel as Rehmat Ayaz, Sanaullah, Niaz Ali, Habib, Saadullah Jan, Kamran, son of Khan Sikandar, another officer named Kamran, Noorullah, Abid Jani, Imran, Kaleemullah, Sadiqullah, Munir Alam Khan, Rahatullah Khan and Farooq. The injured officers were identified as Mujrim Feroz, Hayatullah and Qadarullah. DIG Sajjad Khan later visited the District Headquarters Hospital in Bannu to review the treatment being provided to the injured personnel.

According to the report, the explosion was so powerful that it was heard across distant parts of the district and caused heavy damage to nearby houses and civilian structures. Eyewitnesses said the police checkpoint was completely destroyed, while the roofs of several nearby homes collapsed because of the intensity of the blast. Rescue officials said the operation became more difficult due to darkness and fears of possible follow-up militant ambushes targeting emergency responders and additional police reinforcements arriving at the site.

Rescue teams continue operations amid fears of more attacks

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi strongly condemned the attack in a statement issued after the incident. Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility for carrying out 10 separate operations across Balochistan. According to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP), the group claimed that 10 Pakistani security personnel and four individuals it described as state agents were killed in attacks carried out in Kharan, Washuk, Awaran, Kech and Mastung.

In a statement, BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said the group’s fighters targeted Frontier Corps posts, military camps, a convoy, personnel assigned to guard a road construction company, and individuals it labelled as “death squad agents” and “state agents.” The group also claimed that weapons were seized and surveillance cameras were destroyed during the attacks, according to TBP.

BLF claims multiple attacks across Balochistan

The BLF further stated that on May 3, its fighters launched an attack on an FC checkpoint located on Gazi Road in Kharan city using rockets and grenade launchers. The group claimed the projectiles struck inside the post, causing casualties and damage.

The statement also alleged that Pakistani forces responded by opening “indiscriminate fire” on nearby civilians and attempted to chase the attackers using quadcopters. The BLF claimed its fighters managed to retreat safely to secure locations.

(With inputs from ANI)

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