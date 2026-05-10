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Home > World News > ‘Your Hands Are Stained With The Blood Of…’ Iran Takes A Dig At Karoline Leavitt On Second Child’s Birth, Reminds Her Of Minab Tragedy Killing 168 Children

‘Your Hands Are Stained With The Blood Of…’ Iran Takes A Dig At Karoline Leavitt On Second Child’s Birth, Reminds Her Of Minab Tragedy Killing 168 Children

Iran sharply criticized White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt after congratulating her on the birth of her daughter, referencing the deadly Minab school strike that killed over 150 people.

Karoline Leavitt announced the birth of her daughter Viviana on May 1st (IMAGE: X)
Karoline Leavitt announced the birth of her daughter Viviana on May 1st (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-10 14:46 IST

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‘Your Hands Are Stained With The Blood Of…’ Iran Takes A Dig At Karoline Leavitt On Second Child’s Birth, Reminds Her Of Minab Tragedy Killing 168 Children

IRAN TAKES A DIG AT KAROLINE LEAVITT: Iran congratulated the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, on the birth of the girl, but also lambasted her for the February 28 strike on a school in Minab, which killed over 150 people, including more than 100 children. Leavitt on Thursday announced the birth of her second child, a girl named Viviana. Leavitt took a photo of her holding her youngest daughter, baby H., in her arms in a nursery setting.

When Viviana, nicknamed ‘Vivi,’ was born on May 1st our hearts “exploded with love,” said Leavitt, who is the youngest White House press secretary in history at 28. She is perfect and healthy and her big brother is getting used to having a little sister,” Karoline Leavitt added, “we are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble.

Iran takes a dig at Karoline Leavitt

Iran congratulated Leavitt on the birth of her daughter, but also criticized her about the Minab school strike, stating the children killed in the attack were no different from her daughter’s. 

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As you kiss your baby, say ‘congratulations to you’, the Iranian Embassy in Armenia wrote on X, noting that those 168 children killed in the school in Minab by your boss were also children.

Embassy of Iran in South Africa also posted on X, “When your child grows up and reads history, she will be ashamed that you served one of the most hated governments in history. Your hands are stained with the blood of many innocent children, like the children of Minab.” 

What happened in Minab?

On February 28, an Iranian elementary school in Minab was hit in an attack, and the numbers are heartbreaking. Local media and Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported that 73 boys and 47 girls lost their lives. The devastation didn’t end there. Twenty-six teachers died, along with seven parents, a school bus driver, and a pharmacy technician who worked at the clinic next to the school.

This strike happened the same day the US and Israel launched attacks throughout Iran. Tehran responded by hitting targets in Israel and Gulf countries. The news quickly spread, and you could feel the tension rising.

When Karoline Leavitt defended US operations

In March, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke out, insisting the US doesn’t target civilians. She said, “While the Department of War is currently investigating this matter, the Iranian regime targets civilians and children, not the United States of America.” Still, questions lingered. Later, the New York Times reported that a US Tomahawk missile may have accidentally hit the school during the operation. The incident left people angry, scared, and searching for answers. The grief in Minab, though, is undeniable.

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‘Your Hands Are Stained With The Blood Of…’ Iran Takes A Dig At Karoline Leavitt On Second Child’s Birth, Reminds Her Of Minab Tragedy Killing 168 Children

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‘Your Hands Are Stained With The Blood Of…’ Iran Takes A Dig At Karoline Leavitt On Second Child’s Birth, Reminds Her Of Minab Tragedy Killing 168 Children

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‘Your Hands Are Stained With The Blood Of…’ Iran Takes A Dig At Karoline Leavitt On Second Child’s Birth, Reminds Her Of Minab Tragedy Killing 168 Children
‘Your Hands Are Stained With The Blood Of…’ Iran Takes A Dig At Karoline Leavitt On Second Child’s Birth, Reminds Her Of Minab Tragedy Killing 168 Children
‘Your Hands Are Stained With The Blood Of…’ Iran Takes A Dig At Karoline Leavitt On Second Child’s Birth, Reminds Her Of Minab Tragedy Killing 168 Children
‘Your Hands Are Stained With The Blood Of…’ Iran Takes A Dig At Karoline Leavitt On Second Child’s Birth, Reminds Her Of Minab Tragedy Killing 168 Children

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