Is UAE Deporting Pakistani Workers Over Islamabad’s Role In US-Iran Peace Talks? Pakistan Breaks Silence

The United Arab Emirates has reportedly expelled thousands of Pakistani Shia workers in recent weeks, further straining relations between Islamabad and Abu Dhabi. The reported move comes only a month after the UAE sought repayment of a $3.5 billion loan from Pakistan, according to reports cited by The New York Times. Community leaders and clerics in Pakistan have said the deportations have impacted thousands of families and may deal a serious blow to the country’s economy, which relies heavily on remittances sent by workers employed in Gulf nations.

UAE Deportations Reportedly Underway Since Mid-April

According to The New York Times, the deportations of Pakistani Shia workers have been taking place since at least mid-April. An Islamabad-based cleric associated with a Shia political organisation claimed that nearly 5,000 families have already been registered as being affected by the expulsions.

Leaders from Shia-majority villages in Pakistan’s northwest also said that close to 900 men had returned from the UAE over the past few weeks.

The reported crackdown has triggered concern in Pakistan because nearly 2 million Pakistani nationals currently live and work in the UAE. Last year, Pakistani workers in the Gulf country reportedly sent home around $8 billion in remittances, making the UAE one of Pakistan’s largest overseas income sources.

UAE Targeting Pakistani Shia Workers

The New York Times report stated that the action appeared to be focused mainly on Pakistani Shia workers. It noted that Shia workers from countries including Iraq and Lebanon were reportedly not part of the deportation campaign.

Eight business owners operating in the UAE also told the newspaper that several Pakistani employees had recently been expelled.

Pakistan Rejects Reports Of UAE Deporting Workers

Responding to the reports, Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior on May 8 said it had taken note of what it described as “speculative reporting” circulating in sections of the media, particularly online and on social media platforms.

The ministry said it was “necessary to state that all such reporting is malafide and part of vicious propaganda by vested interests.”

It further stated that “Pakistani nationals, having fulfilled host country visa and work-based requirements, continue to visit / access work visas in UAE and other friendly countries without prejudice.”

The ministry also claimed that “fake news [is] being peddled to the contrary” in order to “serve ulterior motives.”

In its statement, the ministry added that issues concerning Pakistani nationals abroad are “always taken up on a case-by-case basis” with the concerned foreign government or authority.

Also Read: Is Dubai International Airport Open Today? Latest Update On Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Flights After Iran Launches Missiles And Drones