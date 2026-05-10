Are OnlyFans Users Soon Getting Taxed? Florida Governor Candidate James Fishback Proposes 50% “Simp Tax” On OnlyFans Subscribers

IS ONLYFANS GETTING TAXED: OnlyFans subscribers will face a 50% “Simp Tax” if Florida Governor candidate James Fishback gets his way. On X, Fishback stated, “As Governor, I will also impose a 50% sales tax for OnlyFans purchases on top of my 50% sin tax for creators on OnlyFans. The body is a temple of the Holy Spirit, it’s not for sale online. Our men and women deserve better.” Florida Republican Governor Candidate James Fishback wants to use the money, which he estimates is about $200 million a year, to pay teachers and upgrade school lunches.

Is OnlyFans Soon Getting Taxed?

Fishback presented his proposal as a moral issue and is convinced that it is unfair to women. “My message to the owners of OnlyFans is get the hell out of my state. I hope you get bankrupt and don’t come to my state and try to exploit and abuse young women. My word to the men purchasing this: STOP! My message to the women who are being exploited, stop,” said the Florida Governor candidate.

What is James Fishback’s motive behind the proposed move?

Fishback says the tax is a “moral measure to discourage” what he calls “cultural filth and moral degeneracy” and “minimize the exploitation of women. The new 50% tax would be in addition to any income taxes a Florida resident is already paying.

How did the Internet react?

The proposal has been criticised by creators such as Sophie Rain, an influencer, who say it does not fairly target them. James Fishback has been holding public discussions with creators on the policy, re-wording it as a “war against a platform that exploits” women.

Reacting to the proposal, one user stated, “A 50% simp tax? Florida really said “pay to simp, or don’t simp at all.” Another said, “Good idea, tax those mf. They don’t know what to do with money anyway,” as another added, “They definitely still all gonna pay it.”

The next one shared, “James is definitely fishing the simp out. How tf do you pay to see naked pictures, psychopath.” Another chuckled, “Lol. They way he is about to lose this election is going to be legendary.”

And, an individual explained, “It makes sense the people that makes most money on something as stupid as that should be the ones paying the highest tax. We need people to build the roads and people to build houses and infrastructure not people to showing off their body that’s not what we need to build a society.”

The next one concluded, “Doesn’t Florida’s constitution ban personal income tax? Fishback knows this can’t pass. Man just wants attention, a discount from Sophie Rain, or both.”

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