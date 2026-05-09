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Home > World News > Who Is Michaela Rylaarsdam? OnlyFans Creator Who Suffocated Client To Death On Camera Pleads Guilty

Who Is Michaela Rylaarsdam? OnlyFans Creator Who Suffocated Client To Death On Camera Pleads Guilty

Michaela Rylaarsdam, a California woman accused in the death of a man during a fetish session linked to her OnlyFans account has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors said the victim died from suffocation after being restrained during the 2023 encounter at his Escondido home.

OnlyFans model Michaela Rylaarsdam pleads guilty in fatal fetish session case linked to Michael Dale’s death. Photos: X.
OnlyFans model Michaela Rylaarsdam pleads guilty in fatal fetish session case linked to Michael Dale’s death. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 19:14 IST

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Who Is Michaela Rylaarsdam? OnlyFans Creator Who Suffocated Client To Death On Camera Pleads Guilty

Michaela Rylaarsdam, 32, a California woman accused of causing the death of a man during a fetish session she allegedly recorded for her OnlyFans account, has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, according to reports quoting prosecutors. Rylaarsdam entered the plea on Wednesday in connection with the 2023 death of Michael Dale, an Escondido resident who died after a private fetish encounter at his home. She had initially been charged with second-degree murder and is expected to be sentenced next month to four years in state prison, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

OnlyFans Fetish Session That Turned Fatal

According to prosecutors, Dale met Rylaarsdam in April 2023 for what was described as a fetish session at his home in Escondido. Reports quote authorities as saying the encounter turned fatal after Dale was allegedly restrained and deprived of oxygen. Police responding to the scene found Dale unconscious. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later declared brain dead. A few days afterward, he was removed from life support.

Court proceedings revealed that prosecutors believed Dale’s death was linked to oxygen deprivation caused by items placed over his head during the session.

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Michael Dale Found With Duct Tape, Cling Film Covering His Mouth

Investigators alleged that videos recorded during the encounter showed Dale with his wrists bound, a plastic bag over his head and duct tape covering his mouth for several minutes.
Authorities also stated that Dale’s legs and fingers had been bound with duct tape and cling film.
According to investigators, Rylaarsdam eventually called 911 after Dale became unresponsive and attempted to resuscitate him before emergency responders arrived.

What Was The $11,000 Fetish Arrangement Between Michael Dale And Michaela Rylaarsdam?

Court documents stated that Dale, 56, had paid Rylaarsdam $11,000 for the fetish session.
Prosecutors alleged that Dale requested to be wrapped “like a mummy.” Authorities further claimed he had asked Rylaarsdam to glue women’s boots to his feet and pour adhesive into his eyes to seal them shut.

Investigators also alleged that Rylaarsdam filmed herself performing a sex act for her OnlyFans page while Dale struggled to breathe.

A post-mortem examination concluded that Dale died from suffocation. Investigators determined that the plastic bag had been wrapped around his head for at least eight minutes.
Nearly two years after the incident, police arrested Rylaarsdam, described in reports as a married mother of three, in February 2024.

Detectives later discovered what authorities described as “several troubling videos” of Dale on Rylaarsdam’s phone, along with images of the bound victim that had allegedly been sent to her husband.

Also Read: Celebrities You Won’t Believe Have an OnlyFans Account

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Who Is Michaela Rylaarsdam? OnlyFans Creator Who Suffocated Client To Death On Camera Pleads Guilty

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Who Is Michaela Rylaarsdam? OnlyFans Creator Who Suffocated Client To Death On Camera Pleads Guilty
Who Is Michaela Rylaarsdam? OnlyFans Creator Who Suffocated Client To Death On Camera Pleads Guilty
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