Epstein Library With 3.5 Million Pages of Epstein Files Opens in New York | All We Know

The US Department of Justice released approximately 3.5 million pages of Jeffrey Epstein documents which became accessible to the public in New York. The records, which consist of more than 3700 volumes, will be available for viewing at a private gallery in Tribeca from May 8 to May 21. The Institute for Primary Facts, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting US government transparency and accountability, has established a pop-up library that operates exclusively through scheduled appointments.

3.5 Million Pages of Epstein Files Show Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein’s Relationship

The library has been named the “Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room” which contains a timeline that displays the relationship between Trump and Epstein who became a subject of public inquiry during several years.

“The Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room is a physical, undeniable record of corruption, cover-ups, and crime, all 3.5 million pages, 3,437 volumes, and 17,000 pounds of the released and partially redacted Epstein files Trump has been working overtime to distract us from,” the project’s website highlighted.

“The Reading Room keeps public attention fixed on the crimes of Epstein and the Epstein class, and on Trump’s desperate attempts to bury them, to support the victims and survivors as they seek justice.”

Where is Epstein Files Secret Location?

The exact location of the library has not been made public for security reasons. Visitors who book an appointment will receive the full address through email and text message, along with a reminder before their scheduled visit.

“The evidence in this room is evidence of one of the most horrific crimes in American history,” David Garrett, the main organiser of the exhibit, was quoted as saying by Wired.







“When people come through this room, I hope they realise that in America, we have the rule of law, and if they stand up, they can take action and demand accountability for the crimes that were committed.”

Also Read: Who is Mark Epstein? Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Objects to Sex Trafficker’s Unsealed Suicide Note

Who Was Sex Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein?

Epstein was a well-known financier who faced allegations of sexually abusing more than 30 underage girls whom he abused at his Manhattan and Palm Beach residences during the early 2000s.

The 72-acre Little St. James Island which Epstein bought in 1998 for $7.95 million served as the primary location for his sexual activities.

Epstein was convicted in Florida in 2008 of paying young girls for massages but served only 13 months in jail because of a hidden plea agreement. In August 2019 Epstein died in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York City with the medical examiner determining his death resulted from suicide by hanging.

Also Read: What Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Said On His Suicide Note: Easiest fu**ing thing to….