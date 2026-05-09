Who is Mark Epstein? Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Objects to Sex Trafficker’s Unsealed Suicide Note

A claimed suicide note linked to Sex Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has now been made public. The authorities have not yet verified the authenticity of the note which claims to be a suicide note by sex trafficker. The document was released by a federal judge in New York handling the criminal case involving Epistine’s former cellmate. The New York Times reported that the note showed a link to an earlier incident which concluded in Epstein sustaining injuries yet he survived the event. But, the story now takes a mysterious turn as Mark Epstein, the brother of Jeffrey Epstein has denied all assertions that claim that his brother wrote the note.

He told Business Insider that he believes the note to be fake claiming it would be the “easiest f***ing thing” because it would have been simple for anyone to create a forged version of it.

What Was Sex Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note?

The suicide note of Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly found by Nicholas Tartaglione inside a graphic novel after an alleged suicide attempt by sex trafficker in July 2019 after a month before his death.

Jeffrey Epstien Suicide Note. Pic: United States District Judge Southern District of New York

The note says, “They investigated me for months- FOUND NOTHING!!!”

It continues, “It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye.”

“Watcha want me to do_ Bust out cryin!!

It further reads, “NO FUN,” and concludes with those words underline. “NOT WORTH IT!!”

Who is Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Mark Epstein?

Mark Epstein was born in Brooklyn New York in 1954 and works as a property developer after previously being an artist. He is the younger brother of convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein. The Sun Sentinel reported that Mark attended both Cooper Union and Stony Brook University before he started multiple businesses which included running a real estate company and a T-shirt printing operation.

Mark Epstein did not attract public attention because he maintained his distance from the public eye while avoiding any connection to Jeffrey Epstein’s illegal activities.

Mark Epstein has doubted the official report which declared his brother Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide since he viewed his brother’s body in 2019. He said that medical examiners during the autopsy procedure informed him that they found more evidence of homicide than of suicide.

Mark Epstein reportedly informed the FBI in 2023 about his tip which connected Donald Trump to criminal activity but later authorities declared the information to be untrue.

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