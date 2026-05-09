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Home > World News > Watch Video: MAGA Christians Honor Trump With Golden Statue At Doral Golf Course; Sparks Massive Reactions On Social Media

Watch Video: MAGA Christians Honor Trump With Golden Statue At Doral Golf Course; Sparks Massive Reactions On Social Media

A giant golden statue of Donald Trump was unveiled at his Doral golf resort in Florida during a ceremony led by pastor Mark Burns, sparking major reactions online. While supporters called the statue a symbol of strength and patriotism, critics mocked the display and compared it to idol worship, fueling a heated social media debate.

Watch Video: MAGA Christians Honor Trump With Golden Statue At Doral Golf Course; Sparks Massive Reactions On Social Media (Image: @rnautismmom via X)
Watch Video: MAGA Christians Honor Trump With Golden Statue At Doral Golf Course; Sparks Massive Reactions On Social Media (Image: @rnautismmom via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 08:43 IST

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Watch Video: MAGA Christians Honor Trump With Golden Statue At Doral Golf Course; Sparks Massive Reactions On Social Media

This week, a massive golden statue of US President Donald Trump was unveiled at the opening of his golf resort in Doral, Florida, at a ceremony headed by Evangelical pastor Mark Burns. Trump’s fist held up in the air, a gesture inspired by his actions after being shot in an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, is depicted in the 22-foot sculpture, which stands on a pedestal among palm trees. The statue was initially draped in white and blue drapery similar to the Greek toga, and was displayed in front of a group of supporters at the resort.

Watch Video: MAGA Christians Honor Trump With Golden Statue 

What Did Pastor Mark Burns Say About The Statue?

In the course of the event, Burns denounced online outrage about the statue likening it to ‘idol worship’ and argued that it was a patriotic gesture. The postings on social media by the pastor claimed that the monument was not a golden calf but rather a symbol of resilience, strength, freedom and determination. Burns, a member of ‘Pastors for Trump,’ also said the statue is meant to remind him of the ‘divine protection’ he feels Trump has received after experiencing several assassination threats and security scares over the past few years. As soon as the monument was unveiled, there were many comments about it on the Internet, with many people saying ‘good’ and others making ‘mean’ remarks about the symbolism and scale of the monument.

Trump- Pastor Mark Burns 

Burns spoke through a telephoned microphone to attendees at one time during the ceremony. Trump publicly praised Burns as a ‘good pastor’ and ‘an old friend… who has supported me from the start in my political career.’ It also came as Trump was sightseeing at the Cadillac Championship on the PGA Tour of Champions at Trump National Doral, his first major PGA Tour appearance at one of his own golf courses in almost 10 years. The look was significant because it represented a major change after years of strained relations with Trump and the PGA Tour, which were marred by controversy and the relocation of the golf tournaments.

About Trump’s Golden Statue

The statue is said to be 15 feet tall on a 7-foot base and was commissioned by a group of cryptocurrency investors who were promoting the memecoin ‘$PATRIOT’. The bronze sculpture was originally priced around $300,000 with a gold finish and after some dialogue with investors it was decided to go with the gold. Cottrill also asserted that the statue was kept in storage until the investors paid in full, but the investors disputed that assertion. The installation is among a series of Trump statues and artworks that have been erected throughout the United States in recent months, as Trump remains a dominant figure in America’s political culture and public discourse.

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Also Read: Trump Claims Iran Response Expected As US Pushes For Conflict Resolution

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Tags: donald trumpDoral golf coursehome-hero-pos-4MAGA supportersMark Burnssocial media reactionsTrump golden statueTrump supportersviral video

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Watch Video: MAGA Christians Honor Trump With Golden Statue At Doral Golf Course; Sparks Massive Reactions On Social Media

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Watch Video: MAGA Christians Honor Trump With Golden Statue At Doral Golf Course; Sparks Massive Reactions On Social Media
Watch Video: MAGA Christians Honor Trump With Golden Statue At Doral Golf Course; Sparks Massive Reactions On Social Media
Watch Video: MAGA Christians Honor Trump With Golden Statue At Doral Golf Course; Sparks Massive Reactions On Social Media
Watch Video: MAGA Christians Honor Trump With Golden Statue At Doral Golf Course; Sparks Massive Reactions On Social Media

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