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Home > World News > Trump Claims Iran Response Expected As US Pushes For Conflict Resolution

Trump Claims Iran Response Expected As US Pushes For Conflict Resolution

US President Donald Trump said his administration is expecting Iran to respond to a US proposal aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia.

US President Donald Trump said his administration is expecting Iran to respond to a US proposal aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia. Photo: ANI
US President Donald Trump said his administration is expecting Iran to respond to a US proposal aimed at ending the conflict in West Asia. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-09 07:03 IST

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Trump Claims Iran Response Expected As US Pushes For Conflict Resolution

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said his administration is expecting Iran to respond later in the day to a US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Talking to reporters before leaving for a dinner at his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, Trump said, “We’ll hear from them supposedly tonight,” when asked if Washington had received any reply from Tehran.

When pressed on whether he believed Iran was intentionally delaying the process, Trump said he was uncertain, adding, “We’ll find out soon enough.”

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His remarks came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was anticipating an Iranian response on Friday to the proposal aimed at ending the conflict, while expressing hope that it would be “a serious offer”.

“We should know something today,” Rubio told reporters during a gaggle in Rome.

Rubio is currently on a diplomatic tour to Italy and the Vatican amid tension in the transatlantic relations between the US and Europe.

“We have not received that yet, as of the last hour,” Rubio said, adding that Iran’s internal situation could be affecting the timeline.

“Their system is still highly fractured, and it’s dysfunctional as well, so that may be serving as an impediment,” he added.

Rubio said Washington hoped the Iranian response would lead to “a serious process of negotiation”.

Earlier on Thursday, the US President clarified the scope of the diplomatic outreach, noting that the proposal aimed at resolving the ongoing standoff with Iran is considerably more detailed than a simple “one-page offer” as Tehran continued to evaluate communications from Washington transmitted via Pakistani mediators.

Responding to enquiries regarding whether Iran had engaged with what some had termed a “one-page proposal”, Trump challenged that description of the document.

“Well, it’s more than a one-page offer. It’s an offer that basically said they will not have nuclear weapons; they are going to hand us the nuclear dust and many other things that we want,” Trump said.

When questioned on whether the Iranian leadership had consented to these terms, Trump indicated that a verbal agreement does not necessarily signal a definitive resolution.

“They have agreed. When they agree, it doesn’t mean much because the next day they forget they agreed,” he said, further noting, “And you know, we’re dealing with different sets of leaders.” (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Donald Trump Makes UFO Evidence Public After Years Of Keeping Files Secret

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Tags: conflict in West Asiadonald trumpiranus presidentUS proposal

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Trump Claims Iran Response Expected As US Pushes For Conflict Resolution

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