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Home > World News > Donald Trump Makes UFO Evidence Public After Years Of Keeping Files Secret

Donald Trump Makes UFO Evidence Public After Years Of Keeping Files Secret

US President, Donald Trump and Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth released several previously secret files related to alleged UFO sightings.

US President, Donald Trump and Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth released several previously secret files related to alleged UFO sightings. Photo: AFP News
US President, Donald Trump and Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth released several previously secret files related to alleged UFO sightings. Photo: AFP News

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-09 01:15 IST

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Donald Trump Makes UFO Evidence Public After Years Of Keeping Files Secret

On Friday, US President, Donald Trump and Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth released several previously secret files related to alleged UFO sightings and alien life, saying the move was aimed at giving Americans greater transparency.

The disclosure of the long-sought documents and photos of “unidentified anomalous phenomena” will be followed by future releases as more materials are declassified, the U.S. Defense Department said in a statement.

Trump was the latest U.S. president to release reports on UFOs that date back to the 1940s and were first disclosed in the late 1970s. Experts said the batch of around 160 files released on Friday contained new videos of known sightings but gave no conclusive evidence of extraterrestrial life.

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The files include a 1947 report of “flying discs” as well as a photo of “unidentified phenomena” taken from the moon’s surface during the Apollo 12 lunar mission in 1969 and a transcript of the Apollo 17 crew describing unidentified objects seen from the moon in 1972.

‘BRIGHT PARTICLES’ DURING APOLLO 17

Apollo 17 mission pilot Ronald Evans reported “a few very bright particles or fragments or something that go drifting by as we maneuver,” based on the transcript.

“Roger. Understand,” mission control replied.

“These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation – and it’s time the American people see it for themselves,” Hegseth said in a statement.

The records release is likely to fuel fresh debate over government secrecy and the possible existence of life in the cosmos.

“Whereas previous Administrations have failed to be transparent on this subject, with these new Documents and Videos, the people can decide for themselves, “WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?” Trump said in a statement. “Have fun and enjoy!”

The move was welcomed by U.S. Representatives Tim Burchett and Anna Paulina Luna, both proponents of declassifying UFO files. Luna said an additional tranche of material was expected in around 30 days.

“The files show that UAP are not simply a matter of speculation or public curiosity,” Harvard University astrophysicist Avi Loeb said in an email to Reuters. “The government has collected records.”

The images from Apollo 12 and 17 were fascinating but could be the result of asteroid impacts on the lunar surface, Loeb said. He added that more interesting material was likely still to come but would take longer to declassify.

DISTRACTION FROM POLITICAL PROBLEMS?

Some critics cast the UFO disclosures as a distraction from Trump‘s political woes, including the unpopular U.S. military campaign against Iran and public pressure to release further files tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I really don’t care about the UFO files. I just don’t. I’m so sick of the ‘look at the shiny object’ propaganda,” former Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote on X.

UAP investigator Mick West said the administration of former President Joe Biden disclosed much of the same information as Friday’s release. West, who produces software to analyze UAP videos, said the files provided no new evidence on the possible existence of alien life.

“They’re evidence of us not being able to identify a small white dot that’s a long distance away,” said the Sacramento, California-based analyst, adding that shapes in UAP videos were often camera lens diffraction from bright light.

(Inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: UAE Summer Holidays 2026: When Schools Will Close in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

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Tags: Defense Secretarydonald trumppete hegsethsecret filesUFO sightings

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Donald Trump Makes UFO Evidence Public After Years Of Keeping Files Secret

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