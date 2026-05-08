UAE Summer Holidays 2026: When Schools Will Close in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Schools in the UAE will close for summer holidays in July 2026. This is according to the calendar announced by the Ministry of Education. The 2025-2026 academic year started on August 25 2025. It will officially end on July 3 2026 for public and private schools in the UAE. Students and parents in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other emirates are getting ready for the summer break. This is usually the holiday of the academic year. Some private schools may change their schedules a bit. This depends on their curriculum requirements. Most schools will start their summer vacations after the week of July 2026. Students and parents are preparing for the summer holidays. The Ministry of Education has announced the dates. Schools across the UAE will follow the academic calendar. The summer break is a holiday period for students, in UAE schools.

When Do Schools in the United Arab Emirates Close for Summer in the United Arab Emirates?

The schools in the United Arab Emirates are going to close for the summer holidays in July 2026. This is what the Ministry of Education said when they announced the academic calendar. The 2025-2026 academic year started on August 25 2025. It will end on July 3 2026 for most public and private schools in the United Arab Emirates.

Students and parents in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other emirates are getting ready for the summer break. This is usually the holiday period of the academic year in the United Arab Emirates. Some private schools may change their schedules a bit because of what they need to teach.. Most schools in the United Arab Emirates will start their summer vacations after the first week of July.

UAE Summer School Holidays 2026: Official Closing Date

The Ministry of Education in the United Arab Emirates said that the academic year for schools will end on July 3 2026. This is for schools and many private schools that follow the same academic calendar as the United Arab Emirates. Schools in Sharjah might end a day earlier on July 2 2026.

The new calendar was made to help make school schedules the same across the United Arab Emirates. This way families can plan their holidays better in the United Arab Emirates.

When Will Schools in the United Arab Emirates Reopen After Summer Break?

Most schools in the United Arab Emirates are going to reopen for the academic year in late August 2026. Some schools in Dubai already say that August 25 2026 is the start date for the term.

This means students in the United Arab Emirates will get seven to eight weeks of summer vacation before they go back to school in the United Arab Emirates.

UAE Academic Calendar 2025-2026: Key Holiday Dates

Winter Break

December 8 2025 to January 4 2026

Classes started again on January 5 2026.

Spring Break

March 16 to March 29 2026

Schools started again on March 30 2026.

Summer Break

Begins after July 3 2026

Schools in the United Arab Emirates are expected to reopen in August 2026.

Do All Schools in the United Arab Emirates Follow the Summer Vacation Dates?

No they do not. While the Ministry of Education made an academic calendar some private schools in the United Arab Emirates that follow international curricula can make some changes to their schedules. For example schools that follow the Indian or IB or American curriculum might change their exam schedules a little bit.. Most schools in the United Arab Emirates still end the academic year around early July.

Why Summer Holidays in the United Arab Emirates Are Important for Families

Summer holidays are one of the travel times in the United Arab Emirates. Many people who live in the United Arab Emirates plan vacations to get away from the hot summer weather in the United Arab Emirates. Parents also use the break for summer camps and skill programmes and family travel in the United Arab Emirates.

The people in charge of education say that the new calendar is meant to make an academic structure. It also helps families spend time together and makes sure students in the United Arab Emirates are happy and healthy throughout the year, in the United Arab Emirates.