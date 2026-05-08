Why Mercedes-Benz Is Recalling 144,000 US Vehicles | Tech Glitch Explained

MERCEDES-BENZ CARS: Mercedes-Benz is recalling over 144,000 cars in the U.S. because of problems with the instrument panel display, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This affects certain models from 2024 to 2026, including the AMG GT, C-Class, E-Class, SL, CLE, and GLC. So, what’s the issue? The infotainment unit, which handles features like navigation and music, can suddenly reset itself while you’re driving. When that happens, the instrument panel display goes completely blank. It’s not just annoying, it’s a safety concern.

Why is Mercedes-Benz Recalling Over 144,000 Cars In US?

Dealers are fixing this by updating the infotainment software for free. But there’s more. The NCC pointed out another problem, specifically with luxury SUVs. The wheel bolts aren’t up to safety standards. Mercedes-Benz South Africa flagged this, and NCC warns the bolts might loosen as you drive. If that happens, the wheels can become unstable or even detach, making the car tough to control. That’s a big deal, since it raises the risk of serious accidents on the road.

Mercedes-Benz Opens New Argentina Factory

Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Buses Argentina on Friday inaugurated a $110 million industrial truck plant in Zárate, a municipality in Buenos Aires province. The factory can produce up to 10,000 units per year and will produce the Atego and Accelo trucks, as well as the OH and OF bus chassis, company executives said at a press conference.

“We reached a limit in growth potential, and that led us to seek a new plant in Zárate,” said Achim Puchert, CEO de Mercedes-Benz Trucks. “Our mission is to satisfy domestic market demand, but also to seek growth potential beyond Argentina.”

The plant is located close to a port, which will facilitate logistics, he said. Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Buses is a local subsidiary of Daimler Trucks, one of the world’s largest truck manufacturers. The company said it sold 422,510 trucks and buses in 2025, compared with 460,409 a year earlier.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

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