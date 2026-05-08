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Home > Tech and Auto News > Instagram Ends End-To-End Encryption For DMs: Private Chats No Longer Fully Secure — Why Did Meta Remove It?

Instagram Ends End-To-End Encryption For DMs: Private Chats No Longer Fully Secure — Why Did Meta Remove It?

Meta has ended end-to-end encryption for Instagram DMs from May 8, 2026, making private chats no longer fully secure. Users are now being advised to shift sensitive conversations to apps like WhatsApp or Signal.

Instagram Removes end-to-end encryption
Instagram Removes end-to-end encryption

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 19:43 IST

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Instagram Ends End-To-End Encryption For DMs: Private Chats No Longer Fully Secure — Why Did Meta Remove It?

US based social media giant Meta is ending support for end-to-end encryption (E2EE) in messaging on Instagram. Instagram, the popular photo and video sharing platform, has end-to-end encrypted DMs since 2023. However, from today, 8th May 2026, the feature will no longer be available for Instagram users, which means now Instagram DMs are no longer private. The company announced the end of an encrypted message in March through a blog post. The company stated, “If you have chats that are impacted by this change, you will see instructions on how you can download any media or messages you may want to keep.”


Users can choose to download and backup any sensitive chats they wish to keep private post the change comes into effect. With end-to-end encryption going away, anybody with technical know-how can potentially access these messages, leaving them theoretically exposed to misuse.

What Is End-to-End Encryption and Why Does It Matter?

Think of end-to-end encryption like a sealed envelope. When you send a message, it gets locked the moment it leaves your phone and only unlocks when it reaches the person you sent it to. Nobody in between, not even Instagram or Meta, can read what is inside.

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With end-to-end encryption enabled, the contents of messages are protected from the moment they leave the sender’s device to the moment they reach the receiver’s device. In other words, nobody, including Meta, can see what is sent. That protection is now gone for Instagram users.

Why Did Meta Remove It?

Meta’s official answer is simple. A spokesperson told The Guardian that very few people were opting in to end-to-end encrypted messaging in DMs, so the company decided to remove the option. Anyone who wants to keep messaging with end-to-end encryption can use WhatsApp instead.

But privacy experts believe there is more to the story. With Meta now able to see messages between users, it could potentially run advertising algorithms or train AI tools on their contents. Meta has not confirmed this, but the timing of the move has raised eyebrows.

There is also a legal angle. The removal lands just 11 days before the Take It Down Act comes into force in the United States on May 19, 2026, a law that requires platforms to detect and remove non-consensual intimate imagery, including AI-generated deepfakes, within 48 hours. A platform that cannot read message contents cannot scan them for prohibited material.

Who Is Affected and What Should You Do?

If you had encrypted chats on Instagram, the time to act is now. Users who had enabled encrypted chats will see the feature removed after May 8. Meta has said affected users will receive instructions inside the app on how to download messages or media they want to keep. Older versions of Instagram may need to be updated before the download option appears.

Going forward, treat Instagram DMs differently. Sensitive documents, private images, financial details, and personal discussions are better kept on platforms where end-to-end encryption is switched on by default.

Where Should You Go for Private Chats?

Anyone who wants to keep using encrypted messaging for private conversations should move those chats to WhatsApp or Signal. WhatsApp is Meta-owned but retains default end-to-end encryption across all messages and calls. Signal is independently operated, open-source, and widely regarded as the most private option available.

Instagram remains a great place to share reels, follow creators, and have casual conversations. But if you need real privacy, it is no longer the right place for that.

Also Read: Bain & Company Report: AI And Data Transformation To Drive Nearly 45% Of India’s Tech Spending In 2026

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Instagram Ends End-To-End Encryption For DMs: Private Chats No Longer Fully Secure — Why Did Meta Remove It?

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Instagram Ends End-To-End Encryption For DMs: Private Chats No Longer Fully Secure — Why Did Meta Remove It?

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Instagram Ends End-To-End Encryption For DMs: Private Chats No Longer Fully Secure — Why Did Meta Remove It?
Instagram Ends End-To-End Encryption For DMs: Private Chats No Longer Fully Secure — Why Did Meta Remove It?
Instagram Ends End-To-End Encryption For DMs: Private Chats No Longer Fully Secure — Why Did Meta Remove It?
Instagram Ends End-To-End Encryption For DMs: Private Chats No Longer Fully Secure — Why Did Meta Remove It?

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