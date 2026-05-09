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Home > World News > What Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Said On His Suicide Note: Easiest fu**ing thing to….

What Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Said On His Suicide Note: Easiest fu**ing thing to….

Mark Epstein has questioned the authenticity of a recently released alleged suicide note linked to Jeffrey Epstein, calling it a 'forgery' and rejecting the official suicide ruling. The note, reportedly discovered by former cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione in 2019, has reignited controversy and conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s death.

What Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Said On His Suicide Note: Easiest fu**ing thing to….(Image Credit: @RT_com via X)
What Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Said On His Suicide Note: Easiest fu**ing thing to….(Image Credit: @RT_com via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 10:51 IST

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What Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Said On His Suicide Note: Easiest fu**ing thing to….

Mark Epstein has publicly doubted the veracity of an alleged suicide note he is connected to his late brother Jeffrey Epstein, describing it as ‘a forgery’. Mark Epstein said himself that he didn’t think the note was in his brother’s voice or style, talking to The National Enquirer. He said that if ‘Jeffrey Epstein had wanted to leave a message, it would have been one that was aimed at a particular person and not a generic goodbye message’. The recently unsealed note, found in federal court records, has brought the murder of Epstein to a forefront of debate yet again.

What Was Written In Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note?

The document was said to have been found by one of Epstein’s former cellmates, Nicholas Tartaglione after Epstein was injured but alive in his prison cell in July 2019. Epstein was later found dead by suicide, a month later, while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Tartaglione said that the note was buried in a book in the cell. The message contained strange phrases like “Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!!” and towards the end “NO FUN.” NOT WORTH IT!!” For years the note was kept under lock and key and eventually, the media organisations sought its public release through a petition to the court.

What Did Mark Epstein Say About Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note?

Mark Epstein also denied previous accounts about the incident in his jail cell in July 2019, stating that his brother first claimed to have been attacked by Tartaglione, not that he was trying to kill himself. He says Jeffrey Epstein later recanted the allegation, fearing the consequences in prison. But the details of both incidents are still unclear, and Mark Epstein has said the latest court filing adds to the unanswered questions about his brother’s death. He also stated that an independent investigation of the autopsy results was pending that would strengthen his long-held conviction that it was not a suicide.

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Why Is Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Suddenly Out In Public?

The renewed debate is just over seven years after Epstein’s death and the fallout of his network and associates is continuing to be investigated. The alleged note’s release has again fueled conspiracy theories and court battles all over the country surrounding the case. Meanwhile, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick recently testified in response to questions about his past ties with Epstein before a closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee, reports were also noting. These developments have sparked renewed debate on the long-term political and legal consequences of the Epstein scandal.

Also Read: Who is Mark Epstein? Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Objects to Sex Trafficker’s Unsealed Suicide Note

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Tags: Epstein brother reactshome-hero-pos-4Jeffrey Epstein death controversyJeffrey Epstein Suicide NoteMark Epstein statementWhat Jeffrey Epstein Brother Said on His Suicide Note

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What Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Said On His Suicide Note: Easiest fu**ing thing to….
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