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Home > World News > Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Released: Check What The Newly Unsealed Papers Claim

Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Released: Check What The Newly Unsealed Papers Claim

A purported suicide note allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein has been unsealed years after his 2019 jail death, reigniting public scrutiny and conspiracy theories surrounding the case. The handwritten document surfaced through court filings linked to Epstein’s former cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione.

Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Released: Check What The Newly Unsealed Papers Claim (Image:@CollinRugg via X)
Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Released: Check What The Newly Unsealed Papers Claim (Image:@CollinRugg via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 09:02 IST

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Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Released: Check What The Newly Unsealed Papers Claim

The handwritten note, which authorities claim was written by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein who became a notorious financier, was discovered more than seven years after his death inside a Manhattan jail cell that started worldwide conspiracy theories. The federal court in New York unsealed the document which court records described as a ‘purported suicide note’ after The New York Times filed a request for access.

Why Is Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Being Released Now?

US District Judge Kenneth Karas said the note had to be released because doing so wouldn’t prove how the note was treated after it was said to have been found. The court ruled that the document had become part of judicial proceedings and thus was subject to the federal rules of public access.

Who Found Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note?

The handwritten note reportedly was discovered in 2019 by Epstein‘s former cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, according to court filings. Murderer and former police officer Tartaglione shared a jail cell weeks before his death in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan with Epstein, who is serving eight years in prison. Epstein allegedly made some emotional and defiant statements in the note.

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What Is Written In Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note?

One of them supposedly says, “They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!!” and another says, ‘It is a pleasure to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. The message also contains the words ‘Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!!” and “NO FUN” and underlined words “NOT WORTH IT!!”. The note has sparked renewed discussion on Epstein’s death, which was ruled a suicide in August 2019.



Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note: What Led To It’s Discovery?

The incident in July 2019 marked the second time that Epstein suffered injuries at the prison when staff members found him with neck wounds which investigators determined to be self inflicted. The authorities discovered the 66-year-old financier dead on August 10 2019 while he awaited his trial for federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls. The incident caused immediate death, which led to security breach allegations about the missing surveillance cameras and inadequate protection measures throughout the facility. 

Who Was Jeffrey Epstein?

Epstein was born in Brooklyn, New York, and through hard work achieved success as a wealthy financier who maintained strong relationships with political figures and business leaders and academic scholars and entertainment personalities. His public image suffered because his legal issues developed through his relationships with prominent individuals throughout his entire existence.

Jeffrey Epstein’s Famous ‘Epstein Files’

The Florida authorities filed their first major sexual abuse case against Epstein because they accused him of sexually abusing underage girls who were in his custody during the mid-2000s. The 2008 plea deal made to him created public outrage because it allowed him to escape federal prosecution while resulting in shorter prison time. Federal authorities charged him with sex trafficking, which led to his July 2019 arrest after investigators renewed their probes into his activities. The charges against Epstein state that he exploited and abused teenage girls over a number of years. A probe into his associates and alleged trafficking ring proceeded even after his death and millions of pages of court documents pertaining to the case were slowly made public by the US Justice Department. The newly unsealed note has now made one of America’s most contentious criminal cases even more confusing.

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Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Released: Check What The Newly Unsealed Papers Claim

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Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Note Released: Check What The Newly Unsealed Papers Claim
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