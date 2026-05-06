Who Is Howard Lutnick? US Secretary Of Commerce To Testify Privately Before Congress About Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Child Trafficking Network’

Jeffrey Epstein: The long-running controversy around Jeffrey Epstein has caught the headlines again as Howard Lutnick, a former New York City neighbour of the disgraced financier, appeared for a transcribed deposition before lawmakers. Lutnick had agreed in March to answer questions, even though he has not been accused of any wrongdoing linked to Epstein. The renewed scrutiny comes years after Epstein’s death in 2019, when he died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Authorities have said Epstein abused more than 1,000 young women and girls over several decades, making the case one of the most disturbing in recent history.

Jeffrey Epstein links questioned as Lutnick’s past statements face fresh scrutiny

The deposition comes months after Lutnick made statements during a congressional hearing that appeared to contradict his earlier claims about cutting ties with Epstein. Previously, Lutnick had said in an interview that he ended his dealings with Epstein in 2005, three years before Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl. At the time, Lutnick had said, “My wife and I decided that I will never be in the room again with that disgusting person.” However, his later admission raised questions about the timeline of his association.

The connection deepens as Lutnick admits to 2012 meeting on private island

Reports say that, during his appearance on Capitol Hill earlier this year, Lutnick revealed that he had met Epstein again in 2012. He told members of the Senate Appropriations Committee that he, his family, and another couple had lunch with Epstein on the financier’s private island. “We left with all of my children and with my nannies and my wife, all together,” Lutnick said. “We were on a family vacation. We were not apart.” This statement directly contradicted his earlier claim of cutting off contact.

Epstein records reveal continued contact and business links beyond 2005

Documents released by the Justice Department under the Epstein Files Transparency Act appear to show that contact between Lutnick and Epstein continued even after 2005. Lutnick’s name appears in around 250 records, although some are duplicates. Among the documents is a 2011 email from an assistant stating, “Howard Lutnick returned your call,” as well as another exchange believed to be between the two in 2018. These records suggest that the relationship between Lutnick and Epstein may have lasted longer than previously stated.

The deposition sparks political reaction and scheduling controversy

The timing of Lutnick’s deposition also drew criticism. As per reports, representative Yassamin Ansari said she had to travel back to Washington to attend the session and expressed frustration over its scheduling during a district work period. “The reason I decided to come is because this is a really important deposition,” she said. “Howard Lutnick had a decades-long relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. We know that he has lied about that relationship publicly and has been caught lying about that relationship.” Her remarks reflect growing political tensions around the Epstein investigation.

Epstein probe widens as more high-profile names testify before committee

Lutnick is one of several prominent figures to appear before the House Oversight Committee as part of its ongoing probe into Epstein’s past. Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have already answered questions earlier this year. Meanwhile, former Attorney General Pam Bondi is scheduled to testify later this month, as per reports.

Investigation continues with upcoming hearing in Florida for survivors

The investigation is set to continue with a key hearing planned in Palm Beach, Florida, a central location in the Epstein case. Committee ranking member Representative Robert Garcia said Democratic members would travel there next week to hear from survivors. “We are hosting this hearing in Palm Beach, one of the key locations in this investigation, to allow these survivors to tell their stories,” he told CNN.

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