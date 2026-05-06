Who Was Ted Turner? Media Mogul Who Founded CNN And Changed Global News Dies At 87

Media pioneer Ted Turner, the billionaire who created CNN and transformed how the world consumes news, has died at the age of 87. His death was announced on Wednesday by Turner Enterprises, though the exact date of his passing has not been made public. Known for his bold personality and sharp instincts, Ted Turner was often called “The Mouth of the South.” Over decades, he built one of the most powerful media empires in modern history, changing not just television but the speed and scale at which global events reached audiences.

How Ted Turner created CNN and revolutionised 24-hour news broadcasting?

Reports say that, in 1980, Ted Turner created CNN (Cable News Network), which was the first 24-hour news service created. Many thought it would fail because nobody had ever done this before, but that wasn’t true. CNN quickly became one of the first news organizations to provide real-time news and the first to report live on events taking place around the world. While it was difficult to get started, CNN had its breakthrough during the assassination attempt on US President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and again during the Challenger shuttle disaster in 1986. However, CNN truly made its mark during the Gulf War (1990-1991) when viewers turned to CNN for continuous updated information on the war.

Ted Turner remembered as a fearless leader who trusted his instincts

As per reports, colleagues and industry leaders remembered Ted Turner as a bold and visionary figure. CNN CEO and chairman Mark Thompson said, “Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgement.” He added, “He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN. Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognize him and his impact on our lives and the world.” These words reflect how deeply Ted Turner shaped modern journalism.

From billboard business to building the Turner Broadcasting empire

Ted Turner’s beginnings were quite dissimilar. He inherited the family billboard company after his dad committed suicide, then purchased a radio station located in Atlanta, Georgia which provided the foundation to create Turner Broadcasting System (TBS). Within ten years of starting TBS, he had built a large media empire including TBS, TNT, Turner Classic Movies, and Cartoon Network and became one of the most influential persons in the United States in the field of media.

Ted Turner’s wider impact beyond media, from sports to global causes

Ted Turner is a man who left his mark on Sports and Philanthropy through his contributions off of television. His ownership of the Atlanta Braves baseball team and passion for sailing led him to win the America’s Cup back in 1977. He also created the United Nations Foundation through his support for many causes such as nuclear disarmament, environmental protection, conservation, etc; and to further his passion for the environment, he worked to restore bison populations in the American West and created the animated series “Captain Planet” in order to educate children about the environment. Therefore, due to making the audiences in over 150 countries become “instant witnesses of history”, he was named Time Magazine’s Man of the Year in 1991, as per reports.

Ted Turner’s later years, health struggles, and lasting legacy

Ted Turner sold most of his media companies to Time Warner in the 1990s but remained very supportive of CNN and said that it was his “greatest accomplishment ever”. In 2018, Turner said that he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a degenerative neurological condition that impairs thinking and memory. Turner had also recently been treated for pneumonia in a hospital but was able to recover during a stay at a rehabilitation centre. Ted Turner is survived by 5 children, 14 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

Also Read: Ted Turner Cause Of Death Revealed? CNN Founder Dies At 87, Tributes Pour In For Media Titan Who Revolutionised American Cable