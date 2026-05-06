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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Play In RCB vs MI Match In Raipur? Report Makes Huge Claim

IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Play In RCB vs MI Match In Raipur? Report Makes Huge Claim

Is Hardik Pandya out of the RCB vs MI clash in Raipur? Reports suggest the Mumbai Indians captain skipped the team flight due to a back spasm. With MI facing a must-win situation to stay in the IPL 2026 playoff race, find out if Suryakumar Yadav will lead again and explore Pandya's struggling stats this season.

IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Play In RCB vs MI Match In Raipur? Report Makes Huge Claim. Photo ANI
IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Play In RCB vs MI Match In Raipur? Report Makes Huge Claim. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 20:09 IST

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IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Play In RCB vs MI Match In Raipur? Report Makes Huge Claim

IPL 2026: The Mumbai Indians (MI) camp is in the middle of a leadership crisis at a crucial stage of their IPL 2026 campaign. As the five-time champions gear up for a high-stakes clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), serious doubts have emerged about the availability of their skipper, Hardik Pandya.

The Raipur Roadblock For Hardik Pandya

Cricbuzz reported on Wednesday, May 6, that Hardik Pandya was not part of the MI squad that travelled to Raipur, for the team’s 11th match of the season on Sunday, May 10. The rest of the MI players touched down at Terminal 1 of the Mumbai airport on Wednesday afternoon, but the captain was missing in action. There is no indication at the moment that Pandya would be joining the squad closer to the match date at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Injury and Illness Concerns For Hardik Pandya

This follows Pandya not being part of MI’s last game against the Lucknow Super Giants on May 4. The franchise had said in a statement at that time that the all-rounder was suffering from back spasm. In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav led the side.

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Pandya, who was retained for a whopping Rs 16.35 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, has struggled to get going in this season. His performances have been scrutinised, not providing the match-winning influence fans have become accustomed to.

A Season of Struggles

Statistically, IPL 2026 has been a forgettable outing for the MI skipper. In eight matches, Pandya has managed:

  • Total Runs: 146

  • Batting Average: 20.86

  • Strike Rate: 136.44

  • Wickets: 4

  • Economy Rate: 11.90

Pandya has also struggled to accelerate in the middle overs and his expensive economy rate has put pressure on the bowling unit as he has only 16 fours and 4 sixes to his name.

The Playoff Equation: Do or Die for MI

The clash in Raipur for the Mumbai-based franchise can be described as a “must-win”. MI’s back is firmly against the wall with just 6 points from 10 matches. One more loss to RCB or any of their remaining four fixtures will officially take them out of the playoff race. Even four straight wins won’t guarantee a top-four finish but it is the minimum requirement to keep the team alive mathematically in the competition.

The chances of Suryakumar Yadav leading the side again are high and fans are eagerly waiting for an official update. Will MI without Pandya conjure a miracle in Raipur or will their season hit a final dead end?

Read More: SRH vs PBKS Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Nitish Reddy Play Today? All You Need To Know

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Tags: Cricbuzz Hardik Pandya reportHardik Pandya back spasmHardik Pandya injury updateHardik Pandya IPL 2026 statsMI playoff qualification scenariosMI vs RCB 2026 ticketsMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru RaipurRCB vs MI IPL 2026Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium IPL matchSuryakumar Yadav captaincy MIwhy is Hardik Pandya not with MI squadWill Hardik Pandya play against RCB in Raipur

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IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Play In RCB vs MI Match In Raipur? Report Makes Huge Claim
IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Play In RCB vs MI Match In Raipur? Report Makes Huge Claim
IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Play In RCB vs MI Match In Raipur? Report Makes Huge Claim
IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Play In RCB vs MI Match In Raipur? Report Makes Huge Claim

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