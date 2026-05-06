Terrorist attack at Mumbai’s Taj, Trident Hotels? Threat Call Sparks Panic

Taj Hotel: Following threatening calls warning of an impending terrorist attack on both the Trident Hotel and the Taj Hotel in Mumbai on Wednesday, a frantic response was initiated. The calls expressed that an imminent terror attack was a very real and possible threat. Authorities immediately began to heighten security resources for both the hotels. Due to the historical precedence associated with terrorist attacks at the Taj Hotel, police authorities immediately focused attention on both hotels.

Taj Hotel and Trident Hotel placed under heavy security as police trace caller quickly

Reports say that, after the call, police launched an investigation and managed to trace the source. Authorities confirmed that the caller was located in Mumbai’s Sion area and taken into custody. Officers are now questioning the individual to understand the motive behind the threat. Preliminary reports indicated that the police were attempting to ascertain if the phone call was just an effort to create hysteria or if there is an underlying conspiracy involved. Their rapid response helped avoid chaos in the vicinity of the Taj Hotel and elsewhere.

Taj Hotel threat revives memories of Mumbai attack as authorities remain cautious

The mention of a possible attack on the Taj Hotel instantly brought back memories of the 26/11 terror attacks of 2008, one of the darkest chapters in Mumbai’s history. Back then, the hotel was one of the main targets, and the incident had shaken not just the city but the entire country. Because of that past, even a hoax threat is taken very seriously by law enforcement agencies today.

The Mumbai attack history adds to urgency in current threat response

During the 26/11 attacks, gunmen had opened fire at the Taj Hotel, targeting guests at the popular Tiffin restaurant. The Kandahar restaurant on an upper floor was also attacked, leading to several casualties. At the same time, the Trident Hotel was also under siege, with terrorists firing indiscriminately in the lobby, bar, and service areas. These incidents made both hotels highly sensitive locations, which is why the latest threat prompted immediate action.

The heroism of hotel staff heroism during 26/11 remembered amid fresh scare

In the 2008 attacks, the courage of the Taj Hotel staff stood out. Using emergency exits, they helped save the lives of at least 200 guests. Senior staff members, including chef Hemant Oberoi, played a key role in rescue efforts during the crisis. Their actions remain an important part of the hotel’s history and are often remembered whenever security concerns arise.

The security around hotels remains tight as police probe the motive behind the hoax threat

Currently, the police have things in hand, but they are still doing an investigation into the threat call. The Taj and Trident Hotels have added security as a precautionary measure. The officials are trying to figure out if the detained suspect acted by himself or had accomplices. The preliminary evidence suggests that the bomb threat was a hoax but due to the sensitivity of the area, the police are taking no chances.

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