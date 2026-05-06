Beyond Wellness: How HALDIVA INDIA’s Founders Are Building a Brand Rooted in Trust, Transparency & Responsible Living

Bringing together experience from forensic investigations, healthcare, and wellness-focused systems, the founders of HALDIVA INDIA aim to build a consumer-focused brand centred around authenticity, awareness, and responsible business practices.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: At a time when consumers are becoming increasingly aware of health, product authenticity, ethical sourcing, transparency, and responsible business practices, a growing number of Indian brands are focusing not only on expansion but also on building long-term trust-driven ecosystems. Among such emerging ventures is HALDIVA INDIA — “A Golden Touch to a Healthy Life” — a wellness and natural products brand founded with a vision rooted in transparency, operational discipline, and responsible values.

What makes HALDIVA INDIA particularly distinctive is the diverse professional background of its founding leadership, bringing together experience from forensic investigations, healthcare, and the pharmaceutical industry under a common philosophy centred around trust, accountability, awareness, and ethical systems.

Co-founder Akash Singh Thakur brings over 13 years of professional experience across forensic analysis, fraud investigations, vigilance operations, investigative consulting, compliance-oriented assignments, and evidence-based review systems. His professional journey includes associations with organizations such as ICICI Lombard, Welspun Group, Care Health Insurance, Axis Bank, Onsitego, and independent investigative assignments across India. Professionally associated since 2012 with Vijayshree Ramesh Madan, widely regarded as the Founding Father of Private Investigation in India and recipient of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by the Hon’ble President of India (2009), A.S. Thakur has developed practical exposure to investigative methodologies, fraud review systems, evidence-based analysis, and court-related forensic processes.

On the healthcare front, Co-founder Dr. Prassan M. Tripathi brings extensive medical experience as an Orthopedic Surgeon, with professional exposure to critical patient care, surgical and wellness-oriented practices, and healthcare management across both government and reputed private multi-speciality hospitals. Over the years, Dr. Tripathi has served across regions, including Delhi/NCR and Chhattisgarh, handling diverse and critical medical environments while contributing towards patient-focused and ethically driven healthcare systems. Alongside his medical practice and institutional experience, he is also associated with managing his own hospital setup, further contributing to a practical understanding of healthcare operations, patient trust, and responsible wellness-oriented systems.

The broader founding ecosystem also includes professional pharmaceutical industry exposure with more than 18 years of experience associated with leading vaccination and healthcare-related sectors, contributing operational understanding, industry exposure, and a long-term perspective towards quality-oriented and responsible systems.

According to Akash Singh Thakur, the same principles valued in forensic and investigative systems — verification, accountability, transparency, operational discipline, and trust — are equally important while building modern consumer-focused businesses.

“Today, consumers are not only purchasing products — they are investing their trust in systems, processes, and brand values. Responsibility and credibility therefore become extremely important,” says A.S. Thakur.

The founders believe that modern lifestyles, increasing stress levels, fast-paced routines, digital influence, and changing consumption habits have significantly transformed the way people view health and wellness today. As a result, there is growing importance around product authenticity, transparency, ethical sourcing, awareness-driven choices, and responsible operational systems within the wellness and food sectors.

According to Dr. Prassan M. Tripathi, wellness today is not limited only to treatment or consumption patterns but also includes awareness, preventive thinking, disciplined habits, and long-term lifestyle responsibility.

“Awareness and preventive approaches are becoming increasingly important in modern lifestyles. Consumers today are more informed, health-conscious, and quality-aware than ever before,” says Dr. Tripathi.

The founders also believe that trust deficit, misinformation, digital manipulation, and lack of awareness are among the growing concerns affecting both businesses and society today. In their view, brands and organizations must focus not only on commercial growth but also on creating systems that encourage transparency, credibility, ethical practices, and long-term consumer confidence.

HALDIVA INDIA was conceptualized with the intention of creating a wellness-oriented brand ecosystem that reflects purity, authenticity, operational integrity, and responsible business values. According to the founders, the objective is not simply product-driven expansion but building a trust-oriented ecosystem aligned with awareness, transparency, and ethical practices.

“The future belongs to businesses and systems that combine innovation with responsibility, growth with credibility, and wellness with trust,” the founders collectively share.

As conversations around wellness, ethical entrepreneurship, consumer trust, transparency, and awareness-driven systems continue to evolve in India, ventures like HALDIVA INDIA represent a growing shift towards professionally disciplined and responsibly aligned businesses aiming to build stronger long-term relationships with modern consumers.



Akash Singh Thakur

Senior Forensic Expert | Consultant | Founder – HALDIVA INDIA



Dr. Prassan M. Tripathi

Orthopedic Surgeon | Co-founder – HALDIVA INDIA

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