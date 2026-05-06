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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Inspector Avinash’ Season 2 Trailer OUT: Randeep Hooda Returns As Tough Cop In High-Stakes Crime Thriller | Check Release Date, Cast And Streaming Details Inside

‘Inspector Avinash’ Season 2 Trailer OUT: Randeep Hooda Returns As Tough Cop In High-Stakes Crime Thriller | Check Release Date, Cast And Streaming Details Inside

Inspector Avinash Season 2: The much-awaited trailer of Inspector 'Avinash Season 2' has finally been released, bringing Randeep Hooda back in his powerful role as the tough and uncompromising cop, Avinash Mishra. The new season promises a grittier, more intense storyline packed with crime, politics, and personal conflict.

‘Inspector Avinash’ Season 2 Trailer OUT: Randeep Hooda Returns As Tough Cop In High-Stakes Crime Thriller | Check Release Date, Cast And Streaming Details Inside (Via Instagram)
‘Inspector Avinash’ Season 2 Trailer OUT: Randeep Hooda Returns As Tough Cop In High-Stakes Crime Thriller | Check Release Date, Cast And Streaming Details Inside (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-06 18:45 IST

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‘Inspector Avinash’ Season 2 Trailer OUT: Randeep Hooda Returns As Tough Cop In High-Stakes Crime Thriller | Check Release Date, Cast And Streaming Details Inside

Inspector Avinash Season 2: The much-awaited trailer of Inspector Avinash Season 2 has finally been released, bringing Randeep Hooda back in his powerful role as the tough and uncompromising cop, Avinash Mishra. The new season promises a grittier, more intense storyline packed with crime, politics, and personal conflict.

Set in the backdrop of 1990s Uttar Pradesh, the series continues to explore a dangerous world where law enforcement is constantly challenged by rising crime and systemic corruption.

Inspector Avinash Season 2: Randeep Hooda Returns As Inspector Avinash

Randeep Hooda once again steps into the shoes of Inspector Avinash Mishra, a character known for his fearless approach and no-nonsense attitude. This season pushes his journey further, placing him in situations where the lines between duty and personal struggle become increasingly blurred.

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The trailer hints at bigger confrontations, higher emotional stakes, and a world where every decision comes with consequences.

Inspector Avinash Season 2: Bigger Stakes, Darker Conflicts

According to the makers, Season 2 expands the scale of the story with more explosive action and deeper emotional layers. The narrative moves beyond simple crime cases and dives into a wider network of power struggles, corruption, and personal tragedy. The tone is noticeably darker, showing Avinash not just fighting criminals but also confronting a collapsing system around him.

Inspector Avinash Season 2: Cast, Crew, And Production Details

The series is produced by Jio Studios and directed by Neeraj Pathak. Alongside Randeep Hooda, the show features an ensemble cast including Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Rajneish Duggal, Shalin Bhanot, and Freddy Daruwala in key roles.

Inspector Avinash Season 2: When And Where To Watch

Inspector Avinash Season 2 will stream on JioHotstar. The makers have confirmed the release date as May 15, 2026, when all episodes will be available for viewers to watch online.

ALSO READ: Another Leaked Clip Of SRK And Deepika Padukone Sets Screens On Fire In A Romantic Beach Sequence From King, As The Behind-The-Scenes Video Goes Viral Online

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‘Inspector Avinash’ Season 2 Trailer OUT: Randeep Hooda Returns As Tough Cop In High-Stakes Crime Thriller | Check Release Date, Cast And Streaming Details Inside

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‘Inspector Avinash’ Season 2 Trailer OUT: Randeep Hooda Returns As Tough Cop In High-Stakes Crime Thriller | Check Release Date, Cast And Streaming Details Inside
‘Inspector Avinash’ Season 2 Trailer OUT: Randeep Hooda Returns As Tough Cop In High-Stakes Crime Thriller | Check Release Date, Cast And Streaming Details Inside
‘Inspector Avinash’ Season 2 Trailer OUT: Randeep Hooda Returns As Tough Cop In High-Stakes Crime Thriller | Check Release Date, Cast And Streaming Details Inside
‘Inspector Avinash’ Season 2 Trailer OUT: Randeep Hooda Returns As Tough Cop In High-Stakes Crime Thriller | Check Release Date, Cast And Streaming Details Inside

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