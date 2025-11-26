26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: When It Happened, Names Of Terrorists, How Many Were Killed, Targeted Locations — All You Need To Know

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: On the night of November 26, 2008, Mumbai witnessed a sudden gunfire, blasts, and flames. The four-day siege, commonly known as 26/11, was a coordinated terror strike carried out by 10 armed terrorists, who entered Mumbai via the Arabian Sea.

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: How Many People Were Killed?

The terrorists, trained and armed members of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), had surveyed their targets in advance. They deliberately chose locations frequently visited by foreign nationals, daily commuters and Mumbai’s workforce.

Over the course of nearly 60 hours, they killed 166 people and injured around 300 others at some of the city’s busiest and most symbolic locations.

The attackers arrived by boat on November 26, landing on the shores of Colaba and Cuffe Parade before splitting into groups and moving toward their assigned targets.

Which Locations Were Targeted During 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack?

The terrorists struck several high-profile and densely populated spots, including:

Taj Mahal Palace Hotel

Oberoi-Trident Hotel

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)

Nariman (Chabad) House

Leopold Cafe

Metro Cinema

Cama Hospital

These sites witnessed indiscriminate firing, grenade explosions and hostage situations, placing Mumbai under siege and paralyzing India’s financial capital.

Who Were The Terrorist Involved In the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack?

During the attack, security forces managed to eliminate nine of the 10 terrorists. The lone surviving militant, Mohammed Ajmal Amir Qasab, was captured alive. He was tried in India, sentenced to death in 2010 and executed in 2012.

Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came from Karachi by boat. Near the Indian coastline, they hijacked a fishing trawler, killed four crew members, and forced the remaining sailor to navigate toward Mumbai. The captain was later murdered, and the group transferred to inflatable boats approximately 7 km from the city. Six landed at Macchimar Nagar in Cuffe Parade, while the others disembarked near Badhwar Park.

