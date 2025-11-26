LIVE TV
Kunal Kamra Stirs Fresh Row With T-Shirt Mocking RSS And BJP, Responds Saying 'Not Clicked In Comedy Club'

Comedian Kunal Kamra faces political backlash after sharing a social media photo allegedly mocking the RSS. BJP and Shiv Sena leaders demand action, calling the post provocative and disrespectful.

Kunal Kamra T-Shirt | Pic Credit: X
Kunal Kamra T-Shirt | Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 26, 2025 11:02:10 IST

Kunal Kamra Stirs Fresh Row With T-Shirt Mocking RSS And BJP, Responds Saying 'Not Clicked In Comedy Club'

Comedian Kunal Kamra shared a photograph on social media that showed him wearing a T-shirt allegedly mocking the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The post triggered immediate criticism from senior BJP leaders in Maharashtra. Leaders claimed the content insulted a revered organization and demanded legal action.

Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the police would act against anyone posting objectionable material. The T-shirt reportedly displayed a dog alongside an RSS reference, which BJP leaders described as provocative. 

Political Leaders Demand Response 

Shiv Sena cabinet minister Sanjay Shirsat, an ally of the BJP in Maharashtra, also criticized Kamra’s post, stating that it warranted a strong response. Shirsat recalled Kamra’s previous critical remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The minister claimed that Kamra’s latest post was a direct attack on the RSS, which political leaders consider unacceptable. He emphasized that social media posts affecting revered institutions could provoke widespread public reaction. Political leaders called for swift action to maintain decorum. Kamra’s post has reignited debates on free speech, boundaries of satire, and political sensitivity in Maharashtra. 

Kamra’s Previous Controversies

Kunal Kamra has faced controversy before. In March 2025, he criticized Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde during a comedy show, altering lyrics of a popular Hindi movie song to mock Shinde’s political career. 

Shiv Sena members reacted angrily, vandalizing the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai’s Khar area and damaging the hotel hosting the club. 

Kamra’s comments drew criticism from multiple political quarters, with parties accusing him of targeting leaders for public ridicule. His history of provocative content makes him a frequent subject of political debate. The latest RSS-related post continues this pattern, attracting sharp condemnation from BJP and Shiv Sena leaders. 

Kamra Responds to Backlash 

Following the controversy, Kunal Kamra responded on social media, clarifying that the photograph was “not clicked at a comedy club.” He defended the post but acknowledged the public debate surrounding it. Despite Kamra’s clarification, BJP leaders maintained that the post was provocative and disrespectful to the RSS.

The political reaction highlights increasing scrutiny of online behavior by public figures. Authorities are considering potential action under relevant laws, and the incident has triggered discussions about freedom of expression versus respect for political and social organizations. Kamra remains defiant amid criticism, keeping the debate alive across media platforms.

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 10:46 AM IST
Kunal Kamra Stirs Fresh Row With T-Shirt Mocking RSS And BJP, Responds Saying ‘Not Clicked In Comedy Club’

