Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Punjab FC head into the fixture seeking sharper attacking output after being held to a goalless draw by Sporting Club Delhi. While their defensive discipline has been commendable, converting possession into goals remains a pressing concern as the season approaches its decisive phase. Sitting seventh on the table with 15 points, a win here could provide a crucial boost in their push for a higher finish.

Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, find themselves in a challenging position following a heavy 1-4 defeat to Jamshedpur FC. Currently placed 12th with nine points, they will be eager to respond with a more balanced performance. A victory could significantly tighten the standings, potentially lifting them up to eighth and reigniting their campaign.

The head-to-head record between the sides adds further intrigue. Both teams have registered two wins each in their four ISL encounters, though Chennaiyin hold a slight edge in goal difference. Their last meeting in February 2025 saw Chennaiyin edge a 2-1 victory, a result Punjab will be keen to avenge.

Tactically, this contest could hinge on efficiency versus organisation. Punjab will aim to translate their structured play into goals, while Chennaiyin must strike the right balance between defensive solidity and attacking intent. With fine margins separating teams at this stage, this clash could prove pivotal in shaping both sides’ fortunes.