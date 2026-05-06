Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming: Indian Super League action returns with an intriguing clash as Punjab FC take on Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming ISL 2025-26
When will the Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin ISL 2025-26 match take place?
The match between Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin in ISL 2025-26 is scheduled for Wednesday 6 May 2026.
When will the Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin ISL 2025-26 match start?
The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST in India on Wednesday, 6 May 2026.
Where will the Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin ISL 2025-26 match be played?
The game will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.
Where to watch Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin ISL 2025-26 match in India?
The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 6 May 2026.
Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin Predicted XI
Punjab FC: Arshdeep Singh; Lhungdim, Suresh Meitei, Pramveer, Muhammed Uvais; Ricky Shabong, Samir Zeljkovic, Dani Ramirez; Bede Osuji, Nsungusi Effiong, Manglenthang Kipgen.
Chennaiyin FC: Mohammad Nawaz; Dinliana, Pritam Kotal, Eduardo Kau, Mandar Rao Dessai; Irfan Yadwad, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Ali Bemammer, Farukh Choudhary; Alberto Noguera, Daniel Chima Chukwu.
Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.