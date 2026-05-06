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Home > Sports News > Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin Indian Super League match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming. Photo X
Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 18:54 IST

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Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming: Indian Super League action returns with an intriguing clash as Punjab FC take on Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Punjab FC head into the fixture seeking sharper attacking output after being held to a goalless draw by Sporting Club Delhi. While their defensive discipline has been commendable, converting possession into goals remains a pressing concern as the season approaches its decisive phase. Sitting seventh on the table with 15 points, a win here could provide a crucial boost in their push for a higher finish.

Chennaiyin FC, meanwhile, find themselves in a challenging position following a heavy 1-4 defeat to Jamshedpur FC. Currently placed 12th with nine points, they will be eager to respond with a more balanced performance. A victory could significantly tighten the standings, potentially lifting them up to eighth and reigniting their campaign.

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The head-to-head record between the sides adds further intrigue. Both teams have registered two wins each in their four ISL encounters, though Chennaiyin hold a slight edge in goal difference. Their last meeting in February 2025 saw Chennaiyin edge a 2-1 victory, a result Punjab will be keen to avenge.

Tactically, this contest could hinge on efficiency versus organisation. Punjab will aim to translate their structured play into goals, while Chennaiyin must strike the right balance between defensive solidity and attacking intent. With fine margins separating teams at this stage, this clash could prove pivotal in shaping both sides’ fortunes.

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin ISL 2025-26 match take place?
The match between Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin in ISL 2025-26 is scheduled for Wednesday 6 May 2026.

When will the Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin ISL 2025-26 match start?
The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST in India on Wednesday, 6 May 2026.

Where will the Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin ISL 2025-26 match be played?
The game will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

Where to watch Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin ISL 2025-26 match in India?
The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, 6 May 2026.

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin Predicted XI 

Punjab FC: Arshdeep Singh; Lhungdim, Suresh Meitei, Pramveer, Muhammed Uvais; Ricky Shabong, Samir Zeljkovic, Dani Ramirez; Bede Osuji, Nsungusi Effiong, Manglenthang Kipgen.

Chennaiyin FC: Mohammad Nawaz; Dinliana, Pritam Kotal, Eduardo Kau, Mandar Rao Dessai; Irfan Yadwad, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Ali Bemammer, Farukh Choudhary; Alberto Noguera, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

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Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

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Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

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