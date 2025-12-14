LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi Is Staying At This Luxury Hotel In Mumbai, All You Need To Know About The Rs. 2.3 Lakh Per Night Suite

Lionel Messi Is Staying At This Luxury Hotel In Mumbai, All You Need To Know About The Rs. 2.3 Lakh Per Night Suite

Lionel Messi has arrived in Mumbai for the third leg of his GOAT India Tour 2025, sending the city into a frenzy. After electrifying Kolkata and Hyderabad, the football icon checked into a luxury Mumbai hotel under tight security, adding blockbuster buzz to his India visit.

Lionel Messi in Mumbai (PHOTO: X)
Lionel Messi in Mumbai (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 14, 2025 15:50:02 IST

Mumbai has seen it all, royalty, movie stars, presidents but when Lionel Messi lands, the whole city seems to hold its breath. Security tightens up.

Streets get strangely quiet. Hotel hallways feel like they’ve turned into airport runways. Messi’s arrival kicks off the third act of his much-hyped GOAT India Tour 2025.

Kolkata brought the madness, Hyderabad was pure celebration, and now Mumbai? Well, Mumbai’s ready for its own blockbuster.

Messi touched down in the dark, slipping straight into one of Mumbai’s most famous old hotels before most people even opened their eyes. By morning, he was already tucked away behind thick curtains, layers of security, and a sea-view suite that costs more per night than most locals earn in a year.

Where is Lionel Messi staying in Mumbai? 

And what does a Rs 2.3 lakh-a-night suite look like when it’s home to football’s biggest superstar?

He’s posted up at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba, basically the city’s unofficial VIP headquarters. This place opened back in 1903 and has seen everyone from kings to CEOs. If you’re someone, you stay here.

Messi’s arrival turned the place into a fortress. Floors are locked down, elevators run on special codes, and the staff moves like shadows. The hotel won’t say which room he’s in, but word is he’s got one of the Grande Luxury Sea View Suites—the kind of room people book for once-in-a-lifetime moments.

What amenities will Messi enjoy? 

These suites aren’t just plush, they’re dripping with old-school charm. High ceilings, polished wood, art on the walls, furniture that feels like it belongs in a palace.

The living room and dining area are perfect for private meetings. There’s a massive bathroom, a dressing room, and every little detail is dialed in. Butler on call, fancy bath stuff, WiFi that actually works, a minibar stocked for royalty, and food service so private you might forget there’s a hotel outside your door.

And here’s a fun bit: the Taj’s Tata Suite, famous as the most expensive hotel suite in India has played host to presidents and princes. No one’s saying Messi’s in that exact room, but he’s definitely in the same league.

Of course, when Messi’s in town, the hotel goes on high alert. Private security, Mumbai Police, hotel guards all working in sync. Every door, every lift, every corridor is watched. Even staff can’t wander freely.

But this isn’t the Taj’s first rodeo. They’ve been doing high-security hospitality for decades. Messi’s just the latest name on the list, and the whole system snaps into place around him.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Is Insured Up To $900 Million But Why The ‘Insurance’ Factor Is Stopping Him From Playing A Full Match During His India Tour? Everything Explained

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 3:50 PM IST
QUICK LINKS