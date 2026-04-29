Al Nassr vs Al Ahli: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight In Saudi Pro League Match?

The Saudi Pro League title race is at fever pitch tonight, April 29, 2026, as league leaders Al Nassr welcome Al Ahli in a monumental Matchday 30 showdown. With the 2025-26 season coming to an end, all eyes will be on Alawwal Park in Riyadh to see if the hosts can move closer to the trophy or if the visitors can play the role of ultimate spoilers.

Al-Nassr’s Big Test Against Third-Placed Al-Ahli

Tonight’s fixture is seen as the biggest obstacle left in the way of Jorge Jesus’s side. Al Nassr are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table with 76 points from 29 games, five points clear of closest challengers Al Hilal. Their form has been nothing short of historic, heading into this match on a staggering 19-match winning streak in all competitions.

But Al Ahli are not a side to be taken lightly. The Jeddah-based club sit third on 66 points and come in with immense confidence having defended their AFC Champions League Elite title earlier this month. One of the few teams to have “cracked the code” against the leaders this season, Matthias Jaissle’s men beat them 3-2 in the reverse fixture in January. But Al Nassr don’t just want three points tonight. They want redemption and a clear path to the title.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight vs Al-Ahli?

The burning question in every fan’s mind is, is the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo up for grabs. The Portuguese superstar is reportedly at his physical peak ahead of tonight’s clash having played through a minor illness for a short period in mid-April.

Ronaldo was seen training at full strength with the squad this week and is set to lead the line with João Félix and the in-form Kingsley Coman. There are doubts over the participation of defender Iñigo Martínez due to a reported fitness concern, but Ronaldo is fully fit and remains the first name on the team sheet. Fans can expect to see the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in the XI at the start of the match, unless there is a last-minute tactical surprise when it kicks off at 11:30 PM IST (9:00 PM local time).

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Performance in the Saudi Pro League So Far

However Ronaldo at 41-years-old is defying time and having a season that is nothing short of prolific. He has already netted 24 goals and dished out two assists in 25 appearances in the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League season. His clinical nature was evident in recent weeks, including a crucial brace against Al-Najma and a vital strike in the 2-0 win over Al Akhdoud.

He didn’t score in the 5-1 AFC Champions League Two semifinal win over Al Ahli (Qatar) but his leadership and gravity on the pitch allowed players like Coman to flourish. Ronaldo’s pursuit of individual honours runs in tandem with Al Nassr’s hunt for team silverware as he is currently near the top of the Golden Boot race. He will be hoping to add to his tally tonight and shut down an Al Ahli defence which has conceded only 20 goals all season, the second best defensive record in the league.