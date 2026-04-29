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Home > Sports News > Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2026 Semi-final Live Streaming: Date, Time, Telecast, OTT Platforms and Full Details

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2026 Semi-final Live Streaming: Date, Time, Telecast, OTT Platforms and Full Details

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2026 Semifinal Live Streaming: This is game will see both teams having really good players who can score a lot of goals and they also have a lot of options to change things up during the game. The UEFA Champions League 2026 final is going to be in Budapest and the winner of these two games will get to play in that final.

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2026 Semifinal Live Streaming
Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2026 Semifinal Live Streaming

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 29, 2026 23:02:18 IST

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Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2026 Semi-final Live Streaming: Date, Time, Telecast, OTT Platforms and Full Details

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2026 Semi-final Live Streaming: The UEFA Champions League 2025–26 semi-final match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal is going to happen on Wednesday, April 29 2026 at the Parc des Princes in Paris. This is the first leg of the match and it is going to be a big deal. Atletico Madrid and Arsenal are both playing really well now.

Match Date, Time and Venue of 

The first leg of the semifinal will start at 21:00 CET.

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India Time is 12:30 AM on April 30 2026

UK time is 8:00 PM on April 29 2026

USA time is 3:00 PM on April 29 2026

The second leg of the match is on May 6 2026 at the Allianz Arena, which’s Arsenal home stadium. The UEFA Champions League 2025–26 semi-final match between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal is really important. Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are ready, for this match.

Where to Watch Live Streaming and Telecast 

Here are the places where you can watch the streaming and telecast of the match in different countries:

India

You can watch the live streaming on Sony LIV. The TV broadcast will be on Sony Sports Network. If you miss the match you can watch the replay or highlights on Sony LIV.

United Kingdom

You can watch the streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The replay will also be available on the platform.

United States

The live streaming will be on Paramount+. You can watch the match replays and highlights.

Ireland

You can watch the match on TV and streaming on Premier Sports or NOW TV. The replay will be available via Premier Sports platforms.

Spain

The TV broadcast will be on Movistar Plus+ and M+ Liga de Campeones. The streaming and replay will be available on the apps and web platforms.

Australia

You can watch the streaming on Stan Sport. The replay will be available on demand.

People in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates and the rest of the Middle East can watch the game live, on beIN Sports. They can also watch it on beIN CONNECT. BeIN CONNECT will have the game and the best parts of the game too.

Why This Match is Important?

This semi-final match is, like an early final because both teams are really strong. Arsenal are the only representative from England and are runners-up from the 2005-06 season. Atletico Madrid have been playing well. They beat some tough teams including Barcelona in the earlier rounds.

Both teams have really good players who can score a lot of goals and they also have a lot of options to change things up during the game. The UEFA Champions League 2026 final is going to be, in Budapest and the winner of these two games will get to play in that final. The match is going to be on streaming and television in many places around the world. In India people can watch the match on Sony Sports Network. Stream it on Sony LIV at 12:30 AM IST on April 29.

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal Champions League Semi-final match in Dubai and Across Middle East Region

The match is also on in Dubai, the UAE and other places in the Middle East on beIN Sports and people can stream it on beIN CONNECT at 11:00 PM GST on April 29. People in these places can also watch the match again and the best parts, on beIN Sports and beIN CONNECT.

Key Takeaways

The Atletico Madrid versus Arsenal UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg is going to take place on April 29 2026 at Parc des Princes in Paris. This UEFA Champions League semi-final match will start at 12:30 AM IST on April 30 for people watching in India.

The Atletico Madrid versus Arsenal match will be shown live on television in India on Sony Sports Network. It will also be available to stream on Sony LIV. If you are not in India you can watch the Atletico Madrid versus Arsenal UEFA Champions League first leg on other platforms like Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Paramount+ in the USA. You can also watch the replay of the Atletico Madrid versus Arsenal match on these services.

This Atletico Madrid versus Arsenal match is really important because it will help decide which team gets to play in the Champions League final. That is why the Atletico Madrid versus Arsenal UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg is a must watch for all the football fans, around the world.

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Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2026 Semi-final Live Streaming: Date, Time, Telecast, OTT Platforms and Full Details

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Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2026 Semi-final Live Streaming: Date, Time, Telecast, OTT Platforms and Full Details
Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2026 Semi-final Live Streaming: Date, Time, Telecast, OTT Platforms and Full Details
Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2026 Semi-final Live Streaming: Date, Time, Telecast, OTT Platforms and Full Details
Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2026 Semi-final Live Streaming: Date, Time, Telecast, OTT Platforms and Full Details

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