Should You Buy Gold Today Or Hold Back? Gulf Prices Stay Stable While India Sees Minor Drop

Gold Price has made headlines again because of a sharp rise and now old gold prices have gone up to Rs 2500 for each 10 grams. Old silver prices have also increased significantly, now at Rs 7700 for every kilogram. Most of this was connected to geopolitical happenings that can be tracked with reference to the current conflict of ‘Iran and friends in Peace’. Additionally, the global economic worries have decreased the demand for all types of precious metals. Over the last few months, gold and silver have behaved in accordance with events that happen globally – the only thing left for any potential investor is if they should purchase at today’s prices or not and when to make that purchase.

Gold Rate Today In India Shows Slight Dip Despite Global Rally, Delhi Prices Ease Marginally

Today, gold prices in India took a slight dip due to global prices having increased. In Delhi, on May 06, 2026, the price for 24-carat gold was Rs 1,49,220 for 10 grams, down from Rs 1,49,760 per 10 grams on May 05, representing a fall of Rs 540 for 10 grams. We can see that this drop is very small in comparison to how strong the global cues are, however, it will provide those who purchase in the short term with a small opportunity to do so at an even lower price level than what they are currently able to buy.

Date Gold 22 Carat (₹) Change (₹) Gold 24 Carat (₹) Change (₹) May 05, 2026 ₹1,37,290 ↓ 1,200 ₹1,49,760 ↓ 1,460 May 04, 2026 ₹1,38,490 ↓ 10 ₹1,51,220 ↓ 10 May 03, 2026 ₹1,38,500 ↑ 510 ₹1,51,230 ↑ 810 May 02, 2026 ₹1,37,990 ↓ 270 ₹1,50,420 ↓ 400 May 01, 2026 ₹1,38,260 ↑ 220 ₹1,50,820 ↑ 240

Gold Rate Today In Dubai And UAE Remains Stable, Continues To Attract Buyers And Investors

Gold rates in Dubai and the rest of the UAE have remained stable this week; they are still popular amongst buyers, given that they are affordable compared to other locations. The range for 24K gold is AED 546 – AED 559 per gram, while the 22K range is AED 502 – AED 518 per gram, and 18K is AED 412 – AED 423 per gram. Abu Dhabi also has similar pricing to Dubai; the 24K gold range is AED 559 – AED 562, 22K is AED 518 – AED 521, and 18K is AED 425 – AED 426 . Experts say that gold prices change frequently depending on global market conditions, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and buyer demand; therefore, jewellers will usually add an additional fee for the workmanship when sold after calculating a jeweller’s profit margin.

Should You Buy Gold Today Or Wait For A Dip? Key Factors Investors Must Consider

This makes it difficult at present to determine if purchasing gold today or postponing purchasing is appropriate. A recent substantial increase in price may prompt some investors to wait until there are lower prices available; however, global economic uncertainty, currency fluctuations and political unrest could indicate that gold may hold its value over the long term. If you are a long-term investor, you may want to consider using systematic investment plans (SIPs) to purchase a little by little instead of attempting to wait for perfect timing.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today (May 6): Gold Rises on Weak Dollar, Silver Outperforms in Domestic Market; Check 24K, 22K, 18K Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai