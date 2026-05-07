Hantavirus Outbreak On MV Hondius Cruise Ship Turns Deadly As 3 Passengers Die And WHO Confirms Rare Andes Virus Cluster

As of May 7, 2026, global health authorities, including the World Health Organization, are closely monitoring a rare and serious hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius. The expedition vessel, operated by Oceanwide, has reported multiple infections and deaths linked to the Andes virus strain, prompting an international public health response. The following report outlines the latest confirmed details regarding the outbreak, fatalities, emergency medical actions, and the virus involved.

Current Status

The MV Hondius is currently carrying 147 passengers and crew members from 23 different nationalities. Health officials have confirmed that the outbreak remains limited to the vessel, though authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

As of the latest update, a total of seven cases have been identified, including three laboratory-confirmed infections and four suspected cases. Three deaths have been recorded so far, including a 70-year-old Dutch passenger, his 69-year-old wife, and one German national.

Crew Evacuations Planned

One 69-year-old British passenger remains in intensive care in Johannesburg, South Africa, where doctors describe the patient as stable but still in critical condition. Medical authorities are also preparing emergency evacuations for two crew members, one British and one Dutch, who have reportedly developed serious respiratory symptoms linked to the outbreak. The outbreak has triggered heightened monitoring protocols onboard, with health experts attempting to prevent any further spread among passengers and staff.

Timeline Of The Outbreak

The expedition vessel departed Ushuaia, Argentina, on April 1, 2026, for an Atlantic crossing. The first known fatality occurred on April 11, when a 70-year-old Dutch passenger died while still onboard the ship.

On April 24, the vessel reached Saint Helena, where the victim’s body was removed from the ship. Just days later, between April 26 and 27, the victim’s wife died at a South African hospital after falling ill during repatriation procedures.

WHO Monitoring Cluster Linked To Andes Virus

During the same period, a British passenger was medically evacuated to Johannesburg and later tested positive for hantavirus. Between May 2 and May 4, authorities confirmed a third death involving a German passenger, while the WHO officially notified the public about the emerging hantavirus cluster aboard the vessel.

On May 6, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control confirmed that one patient had tested positive for the Andes virus (ANDV) strain, a rare but dangerous hantavirus variant found primarily in South America.

What is the Andes Virus?

Health experts believe the outbreak was likely caused by the Andes virus, a hantavirus strain endemic to parts of South America, particularly Argentina and Chile. Most hantaviruses are transmitted through exposure to infected rodent urine, saliva, or droppings.

However, the Andes virus is considered especially concerning because it is the only known hantavirus strain capable of human-to-human transmission. According to the WHO, investigators suspect this rare form of person-to-person spread may have occurred among close contacts onboard the vessel.

No Vaccine Or Specific Cure Available

There is currently no approved vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for hantavirus infections. Medical care largely depends on early diagnosis and aggressive supportive treatment, particularly respiratory support for severe cases.

Doctors warn that hantavirus infections can rapidly progress into severe respiratory complications, making immediate hospitalization critical for patients showing symptoms.

Ship Remains Quarantined Off Cabo Verde

The MV Hondius is currently moored off the coast of Cabo Verde, where local authorities have prohibited passengers from disembarking due to fears of possible community transmission.

Passengers onboard have reportedly been instructed to remain inside their cabins while following strict isolation and physical distancing protocols as health officials continue investigations into the outbreak.

Vessel Expected To Sail Toward Canary Islands

The ship is expected to continue toward the Canary Islands within the next few days. Spanish health authorities have agreed to facilitate additional medical screenings and coordinated passenger disembarkation procedures upon arrival.

Despite the seriousness of the outbreak onboard, the WHO and Africa CDC continue to assess the overall risk to the general public as low, noting that the outbreak remains contained to the vessel and that the natural rodent reservoir associated with the Andes virus is not present in Europe or Africa.

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