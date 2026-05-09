Is Dubai International Airport Open Today? Latest Update On Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE Flights After Iran Launches Missiles And Drones

Dubai’s main airports are returning to regular operations after several interruptions because officials confirmed that all passenger and cargo operations have returned to standard operations. Paul Griffiths, the CEO of Dubai Airports, announced that flight operations reached complete restoration after UAE airspace achieved its total reopening, which resulted in a steady increase of flight activities. The airport has resumed its operations, but some passengers will experience a brief interruption because their flight schedules have changed to accommodate the following services.

Is Dubai International Airport Open Today?

DXB (Dubai International Airport) is one of the busiest international airports in the world and is fully functional. The revenue movements of flights are gradually expanding in stages as airlines reopen normal flight schedules and resume non scheduled intercontinental flights. Airlines are collaborating with regional aviation authorities and air traffic control systems according to officials to achieve two goals which are maintaining passenger safety and operating airspace efficiently.

Escalating regional tensions also disrupted air traffic across the UAE, with several flights reportedly delayed, rerouted, or placed on holding patterns mid air. Flights bound for Dubai and Abu Dhabi were seen changing course as security alerts intensified during the Iranian attack. According to reports by Hormuz Letter, incoming flights to both cities were temporarily placed on hold after air raid sirens sounded across the UAE, causing confusion among passengers and airlines. Iran’s consulate in Mumbai stated that the alerts led to operational disruptions and uncertainty for travellers heading to Dubai amid rising tensions in the region.

Travel Demand In Dubai International Airport

Airport officials stated that Dubai continues to experience strong travel demand because airlines throughout the world are restoring their long-haul services and international routes.

Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) is operating normally because its cargo and passenger operations are expanding at a gradual pace. Airlines are said to be making plans to change their air corridors and introduce new schedules to support recovered air corridors in the Gulf. More flights will be deployed in the next few days to assist clearing backlogs of passengers due to cancellations and delays during the disruption period, aviation officials said. Airlines have notified travellers to keep up to date and airports have made announcements before they depart for their terminals.

What Did Dubai International Airport CEO Say?

Pax has also been encouraged to frequently check flight status alerts, particularly those with connecting and international flights. Airlines are continuing to provide rebooking and compensation options for previous disruption. The situation at Dubai’s airports is now in a state of rapid stabilisation, with operations improving every hour as air traffic gets back to normal levels, Chairman of the Executive Board of Directors, Paul Griffiths said. Both DXB and DWC are open today and operating normally, but there may be some operational changes, which continue for the time being while airlines adjust to the resumption of full schedules, officials said.

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