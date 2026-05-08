After Iran’s Dubai Attack, Videos Of Heavy Smoke Rising From International Airport Go Viral, Watch

MIDDLE-EAST WAR: On May 8, 2026, thick smoke showed up around Dubai International Airport (DXB), raising real concerns. People say drones sparked fires near the airport, and some reports even mention missile and drone attacks tied to regional tensions. These incidents have forced Dubai International Airport to temporarily stop flights and reroute others.
Heavy Smoke Rises Near Dubai International Airport
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Iran struck Dubai International Airport overnight
A video filmed at 7 a.m. local time shows a cloud of smoke rising from Dubai International Airport
War is clearly still raging on in the Persian Gulf pic.twitter.com/X3h6BERWzr
— Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) May 8, 2026
Middle East War Intensifies As Iran Launches Missiles
Iran’s navy fired off missiles and drones at US warships, specifically targeting the USS Truxtun and USS Mason, according to the UAE Defence Ministry. Three people ended up injured. So far, there have been thirteen deaths in the country since the US/Israel-Iran conflict broke out on February 28.
Iran’s strike came on the heels of a US attack on two Iranian-flagged oil tankers that tried to slip past the American blockade. US Central Command said they hit the smokestacks on the M/T Sea Star III and the M/T Sevda with precision weapons as the ships made their way toward an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman. Both tankers are now dead in the water.
The UAE’s air defences weren’t quiet either. On Thursday, they shot down two ballistic missiles and three drones fired by Iran. The country’s defence ministry reported three more injuries from this attack, adding to a growing list—230 people hurt since what officials are calling “blatant Iranian attacks” began.
MUST READ: Iran Launches Missiles, Drones On UAE Amid War With US; 3 Injured
With 13 years on the line, Ashish Kumar Singh loves everything when it comes to movies, music, travel and pop culture. Formerly employed at ANI, Pinkvilla, India Today and HT, Ashish has interviewed some of the top celebrities of India, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, among others. Breaking news excites him and deadlines are what he chases. Interviewing comes naturally to him. Hit him up at ashish.kumar02singh@gmail.com.