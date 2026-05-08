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Home > Middle east > After Iran’s Dubai Attack, Videos Of Heavy Smoke Rising From International Airport Go Viral, Watch

After Iran’s Dubai Attack, Videos Of Heavy Smoke Rising From International Airport Go Viral, Watch

Smoke near Dubai International Airport and reported drone attacks have intensified fears amid the escalating US-Iran conflict.

Iran struck Dubai International Airport overnight (IMAGE: X)
Iran struck Dubai International Airport overnight (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 21:34 IST

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After Iran’s Dubai Attack, Videos Of Heavy Smoke Rising From International Airport Go Viral, Watch

MIDDLE-EAST WAR: On May 8, 2026, thick smoke showed up around Dubai International Airport (DXB), raising real concerns. People say drones sparked fires near the airport, and some reports even mention missile and drone attacks tied to regional tensions. These incidents have forced Dubai International Airport to temporarily stop flights and reroute others. 

Heavy Smoke Rises Near Dubai International Airport 

Middle East War Intensifies As Iran Launches Missiles

Iran’s navy fired off missiles and drones at US warships, specifically targeting the USS Truxtun and USS Mason, according to the UAE Defence Ministry. Three people ended up injured. So far, there have been thirteen deaths in the country since the US/Israel-Iran conflict broke out on February 28.

Iran’s strike came on the heels of a US attack on two Iranian-flagged oil tankers that tried to slip past the American blockade. US Central Command said they hit the smokestacks on the M/T Sea Star III and the M/T Sevda with precision weapons as the ships made their way toward an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman. Both tankers are now dead in the water.

The UAE’s air defences weren’t quiet either. On Thursday, they shot down two ballistic missiles and three drones fired by Iran. The country’s defence ministry reported three more injuries from this attack, adding to a growing list—230 people hurt since what officials are calling “blatant Iranian attacks” began.

MUST READ: Iran Launches Missiles, Drones On UAE Amid War With US; 3 Injured

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After Iran’s Dubai Attack, Videos Of Heavy Smoke Rising From International Airport Go Viral, Watch

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After Iran’s Dubai Attack, Videos Of Heavy Smoke Rising From International Airport Go Viral, Watch
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After Iran’s Dubai Attack, Videos Of Heavy Smoke Rising From International Airport Go Viral, Watch

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