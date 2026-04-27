BLA’s 27 Attacks Rock Pakistan: 42 Soldiers Killed, Posts Seized, Asim Munir’s Troops Forced To Retreat In Balochistan Offensive

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has taken responsibility for carrying out 27 operations across various districts of Balochistan between April 15 and April 25, as stated in a release by its spokesperson, Jeeyand Baloch, and reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP). In the statement, the group said its fighters carried out improvised explosive device (IED) blasts, ambushes, raids, and drone attacks aimed at Pakistani security forces. It also claimed that 42 Pakistani military personnel were killed, several others sustained injuries, and one soldier was captured during this period. The BLA further asserted that it seized weapons and briefly took control of several Pakistani force posts and facilities in different locations.

The group also confirmed that three of its own fighters were killed during the clashes. According to the BLA, its fighters targeted advancing Pakistani troops in the Sohnda area using a remote-controlled IED, followed by an ambush, in which it claimed several personnel were killed. The statement further alleged that the same forces later conducted operations in nearby civilian areas, leading to the deaths of 11 people, as cited in the TBP report.

The group stated that Pakistani forces were attacked in the Almark area of Kharan through IED blasts and ambushes, which it said forced them to retreat and resulted in casualties. In Quetta, the BLA claimed it carried out an attack on an “Eagle Squad” police unit on Qambrani Road, injuring two personnel. It also claimed responsibility for killing a local alleged pro-government armed individual, often referred to as part of “death squads,” in the Kohlu district of Balochistan. Additionally, it reported attacks on armed groups and security forces in Besima, causing casualties.

According to the BLA, clashes took place in the Shahrag area of Harnai, where one soldier was captured alive. It also claimed that it took control of a Levies post in Jhal Magsi and seized weapons. The statement mentioned multiple attacks on Pakistani forces’ convoys and checkpoints, asserting that these resulted in deaths and injuries among personnel. It also confirmed the death of one of its fighters during the clashes, as highlighted in the TBP report.

(With inputs from ANI)

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