Pakistani Forces Accused of Targeting Baloch Women as Enforced Disappearances Rise in Balochistan, Families Demand Accountability

Reports of enforced disappearances in Balochistan continue to raise serious human rights concerns, with two more Baloch women allegedly taken during separate security operations in Khuzdar and Kech districts, according to families and advocacy groups cited by The Balochistan Post.

Raid in Khuzdar Leads to Detention of Two Family Members

As per the report, Pakistani forces carried out a raid at a residence in the Istakhli area of Naal in Khuzdar on April 22. During the operation, family members were allegedly assaulted, and a woman named Sameena, daughter of Dost Muhammad from Ornach, was taken into custody. Her cousin Qambar was also detained, and both were reportedly moved to an undisclosed location, with no official information available regarding their legal status or whereabouts.

The Human Rights Council of Balochistan confirmed the incident, expressing concern over the increasing number of cases involving women. It stated that the detainees have effectively been subjected to enforced disappearance, as they have not been presented before any court. In another case, 22-year-old Gul Banuk was reportedly detained during a late-night raid in Kech district’s Singabad area on April 14. According to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), her location remains unknown.

BYC Leader Questions Due Process and Transparency

BYC leader Dr Sabiha Baloch criticised the detentions, questioning the lack of due process and legal transparency. She argued that targeting women appears to be a tactic aimed at exerting pressure on families and discouraging dissent. She further alleged that detainees are often held incommunicado and later produced under questionable circumstances, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The incidents follow a string of similar incidents. Earlier cases include the alleged detention of Khadija Baloch, a nursing student in Quetta, and Haseena Baloch, reportedly picked up in Karachi. Rights organisations claim that at least five Baloch women have disappeared in April alone, with nearly 15 reported missing in recent months, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

(With Inputs from ANI)



Also read: Shameless Pakistan: Islamabad Locked Down For ‘Ghost’ US-Iran Talks To Please Trump, Citizens Left Stranded As Army Overtakes Capital City