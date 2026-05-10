Was Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s Daughter Seen In A Viral Night Club Video?

The viral video shared on social media has been falsely attributed to the daughter of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif inviting the nation to join her at a night club overseas. In the background, there is music playing, and the image shows a woman in a red dress dancing under the lights of the clubs. The video became a tool for the users to attack Pakistan’s political elite, singling out the minister’s eldest daughter Atika Safdar Khawaja. A number of posts labeled influential families in Pakistan hypocrites, claiming that their children have a vastly different life in the West, while their families preach conservative Islam here at home.

Watch The Viral Video







The viral posts went even further, adding unverifiable allegations of personal wrongdoing to the woman in the video. Several social media users made claims that Khawaja Asif’s daughter was engaged in a ‘double life’ in the United States and even was dating a Jewish man in the United States. Such statements gained traction on X, Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube, particularly in the background of the growing political tensions and the existing controversies of the establishment in Pakistan. Numerous posts included inflammatory captions, further enhancing the outrageousness of the clip, with others using the clip as ‘proof’ of alleged elite hypocrisy, with no evidence to substantiate the identity of the woman.

Fact Check: Was It Really Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif’s Daughter?

The viral claim has been debunked by several independent fact checking groups, however. The woman in the video has nothing to do with Khawaja Asif and his family, according to reports by Geo News and Azaad fact check. The video was traced back to an old Indian TikTok video that is thought to have emerged sometime between 2023 and 2024. Geo News also quoted the minister’s niece saying that the viral video was unrelated to Atika Safdar Khawaja. Reports also indicated that the woman in the popular nightclub video wasn’t Asif’s daughter, but rather a writer residing in New York.

Importance Of Fact Checking

The event serves as a reminder that old videos can be reused and retold on the internet in untrue narratives at politically sensitive times. Such propaganda is frequently capitalized on by public emotions, religious sentiments, political divides, causing outrage and engagement on social media, experts warn. The speed at which the false claim spread is further evidence of the difficulties of verifying information before sharing it on line. With the conflict in the region ongoing, fact checkers warn users to be wary of viral videos and sensationalist claims, especially those that lack substantiation and are based on emotional storytelling.

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