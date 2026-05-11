‘Little Coolie Girl Is Now PM’: Bihar-Origin Trinidad PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s Emotional Speech On Indian Roots Goes Viral

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has spoken candidly about the racial slur historically directed at Indians in the Caribbean, especially in Trinidad, saying she feels no shame in being called a “coolie” – a term once used to demean descendants of Indian indentured labourers. The video of the speech is going viral on social media. Highlighting the struggles and perseverance of the Indian diaspora in the Caribbean, Persad-Bissessar said Indian ancestors managed to preserve their heritage despite repeated attempts to erase it. Kamla Persad-Bissessar made history as the first woman to serve as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago. She first assumed office in 2010 and returned to power again after her party secured victory in the 2025 general elections.

“Indians in Trinidad are still referred to in some places as ‘coolies’. But I feel no shame in that. Today a little coolie girl is now Prime Minister of Trinidad. Our Indian ancestors preserved ancient Indian civilisation, languages and culture despite every effort to break them,” she said.

Who is Kamla Persad-Bissessar?

Married to Dr Gregory Bissessar, she is also a mother and continues to remain one of the most prominent political figures in the Caribbean. Before entering full-time politics and legal practice, Persad-Bissessar worked as an educator and social worker. She taught at institutions in both Jamaica and Trinidad, including the University of the West Indies.

🚨 BIG STATEMENT Trinidad’s Indian-origin PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar: “Indians in Trinidad are still called ‘Coolies’ in some places, but she feels NO shame in it.” “Today, a little coolie girl is now Prime Minister of Trinidad.” 💖 pic.twitter.com/bNHg5XYfOT — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) May 11, 2026

Deep Roots in Bihar’s Buxar

Persad-Bissessar’s ancestral roots trace back to Bhelupur village in Bihar’s Buxar district. Her connection to the village was later confirmed through archival research. In 2012, she visited Bhelupur and addressed a large gathering, speaking emotionally about her ancestral ties to India.

“Whatever I am today, it is because of my forefathers. It is in my genetic make-up and DNA,” she had said during the visit.

Reflecting on the sacrifices made by early Indian migrants, she added, “They left the country at a time when there was no cellphone or social networking sites. They, in fact, they could not even read and write but they carried with them their quintessential culture and values of their community and land.”

Jaishankar Visits Trinidad and Tobago

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday highlighted New Delhi’s growing engagement with the Indian-origin community in Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking at the historic Nelson Island alongside Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Jaishankar referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement extending Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) eligibility to the sixth generation of the Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago.

The minister said the initiative reflected India’s commitment to strengthening cultural and ancestral ties with the Caribbean nation’s Indian-origin population.

In a post on X, Jaishankar shared remarks delivered at Nelson Island, the historic site where the first Girmitiyas arrived in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Prime Minister Modi, during his visit, had announced the issuance of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards up to the sixth generation,” Jaishankar said.

When Modi Called Kamla Persad-Bissessar ‘Bihar Ki Beti’

During his visit to Trinidad and Tobago last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Kamla Persad-Bissessar as “Bihar ki Beti” or “daughter of Bihar” while addressing the Indian community.

Modi noted that her ancestors belonged to Buxar in Bihar and mentioned that she had personally visited the region.

“We are not just connected by blood or surname, we are connected by belonging. India looks out to you and welcomes you. The ancestors of PM Kamla were from Bihar’s Buxar. She has also visited the place. People consider her the daughter of Bihar,” PM Modi said.

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