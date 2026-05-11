Ekadashi May 2026: When Are Apara and Padmini Ekadashi in May? Know the Correct Dates, Parana Timings and Puja Rituals

Ekadashi is a special day for people who follow Hinduism. This day is about Lord Vishnu and people really love and respect him. When people fast on Ekadashi and do puja with love they feel calm and happy inside. Their problems in life also get smaller. In May 2026 people will observe two Ekadashis, which are Apara Ekadashi and Padmini Ekadashi. Apara Ekadashi and Padmini Ekadashi are very important for people who follow Hinduism. They bring people closer to God. Give them good things.

Here is what you need to know about Apara Ekadashi and Padmini Ekadashi. You can know the date of Apara Ekadashi and Padmini Ekadashi the time of Apara Ekadashi and Padmini Ekadashi when to stop fasting on Apara Ekadashi and Padmini Ekadashi how to do puja on Apara Ekadashi and Padmini Ekadashi and the rules, for fasting on Apara Ekadashi and Padmini Ekadashi.

Apara Ekadashi Date and Time

Apara Ekadashi is observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Jyeshtha month. The Ekadashi Tithi for 2026 will start at 2:53 PM on May 12 and finish at 1:30 PM on May 13.

The Hindu calendar together with sunrise times establishes that devotees will begin their Apara Ekadashi fast on May 13 2026. The fast will be completed and broken on May 14.

Devotees dedicate Apara Ekadashi to Lord Vishnu which brings them blessings and peace together with spiritual advantages. Many people keep a fast on this day while they offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu and recite Vishnu Sahasranama together with other sacred mantras.

Apara Ekadashi may 2026

Padmini Ekadashi Date and Time

Padmini Ekadashi occurs during the Shukla Paksha period of Adhik Maas. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin on May 26 at 5:10 AM and end on May 27 at 6:21 AM in 2026.

Devotees will begin their observance of Padmini Ekadashi according to the sunrise timing on May 27 2026. The Ekadashi is known by different names in various areas, including Vamana Ekadashi and Parivartini Ekadashi.

Padmini Ekadashi may 2026

Ekadashi Puja Rituals

Devotees should get up early on Ekadashi morning. Take a bath before starting the puja rituals.

They need to wear clothes and make a promise to observe the Ekadashi fast with dedication to Ekadashi.

The home temple needs to be cleaned.

Then sprinkles Gangajal in the home.

Worshippers can place a picture or idol of Lord Vishnu.

During the puja worshippers offer flowers, water and Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu.

The devotees should chant the mantras “Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya” or recite Vishnu Sahasranama. This brings blessings on Ekadashi.

Devotees perform evening aarti, for Lord Vishnu.

They break their fast on the day of Dwadashi Tithi.

People should eat sattvik food.

They need to stay calm and positive while fasting and praying for Ekadashi.

Different regions and traditions have their specific fasting rules.

They also have ways of performing puja rituals on Ekadashi.

Also Read: Mohini Ekadashi Vrat Katha: Mohini Ekadashi Today on April 27th 2026, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Top 5 Remedies to Destroy Sins