Viral MMS ‘Godman’ Ashok Kharat In New Trouble : After Rape Allegations And Exploitation Row, Nashik Astrologer Now Faces Murder Claim In Land Dispute Case

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: What began as a complaint of abuse inside the chamber of self-styled godman Ashok Kumar Kharat has now escalated into a sprawling investigation involving allegations of sexual abuse, rape, financial fraud and even a suspected murder linked to a land dispute in Nashik.

As more complainants come forward, investigators are probing what appears to be a pattern of exploitation carried out over several years under the guise of spiritual rituals.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: ‘Ritual’ Turns Into Alleged Assault

The case first gained attention after a seven-month pregnant woman accused Kharat of sexually assaulting her during a ritual meant to “protect” her unborn child.

According to the complaint, she was taken alone into a darkened cabin, asked to close her eyes, and subjected to chants before the alleged assault began. She managed to resist and escape, later informing her husband a moment that would trigger deeper scrutiny into Kharat’s activities.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Hidden Camera Footage Raises Serious Questions

Initially sceptical, the woman’s husband reportedly installed a hidden camera inside the cabin. What he claims to have recorded and what investigators are now examining suggests the alleged abuse may not have been an isolated incident.

Sources indicate that over 100 video clips have been recovered, allegedly showing women being called in alone, given substances, appearing disoriented, and then subjected to inappropriate touching and abuse. Authorities are now analysing this digital evidence as part of an ongoing probe.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Survivor Alleges Years of Repeated Rape

In a separate complaint, another woman has accused Kharat of raping her multiple times between 2020 and 2026.

She alleged that her association with him began in 2013 when her family sought his advice over personal issues. Over time, he gained their trust. After her divorce in 2021, she claimed he isolated her during rituals, forced himself on her, and continued the abuse over multiple visits.

The survivor also alleged that she was made to consume substances during these encounters, became pregnant, and later suffered a miscarriage after being given pills. She said fear and threats kept her silent for years before she approached the police.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Fraud Allegations: ‘Faith’ Used to Extract Money

Alongside sexual abuse claims, allegations of financial fraud have also emerged.

A whistleblower alleged that ordinary tamarind seeds were polished and sold as “energised gemstones” for large sums. Devotees were allegedly manipulated through staged fear tactics, including the use of artificial snakes, to extract money.

Investigators suspect that what appeared to be spiritual guidance may have been part of a larger, calculated operation to exploit followers.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Land Dispute Opens New Murder Angle

The case has taken a more serious turn with fresh allegations from the Jadhav family in Nashik, linking Kharat to a suspected murder.

Farmer Vilas Jadhav alleged that Kharat illegally grabbed land that his brother, Kailash Jadhav, had attempted to purchase for around Rs 45 lakh in the Pathardi area.

According to the complaint, Kharat allegedly used influence to get the land transferred to his name. When the family resisted, they claimed they faced threats and repeated police pressure.

The dispute had reached court, with a hearing scheduled for December 19, 2022. However, just two days before the hearing, Kailash Jadhav died in what was officially termed an accident.

The family alleges the death was staged. “It was not an accident,” Vilas Jadhav claimed, alleging a planned killing to gain control of the land.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Questions Over Police Inaction

The Jadhav family has also raised concerns about alleged police inaction in earlier complaints related to the land dispute and threats.

They now plan to move court again as the broader investigation into Kharat’s activities unfolds.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: SIT Probe Expands As More Victims Emerge

Kharat has been arrested in connection with rape allegations and is currently being questioned by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Officials are examining digital evidence, including the hidden camera footage, and believe more victims may come forward as the investigation progresses.

Pattern of Exploitation Under Scanner

With allegations ranging from sexual abuse and fraud to land grabbing and a suspicious death, investigators are now looking at whether a systemic pattern existed where faith was used to isolate victims and exert control.

As the probe widens, the case against Ashok Kharat continues to deepen raising serious questions about unchecked influence, exploitation and the scale of the alleged crimes.

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