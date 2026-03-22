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Home > Offbeat News > Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Asks The Girl To Take Off The T-shirt And….

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Asks The Girl To Take Off The T-shirt And….

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: The CCTV video recorded in the office of Kharat is under close investigation and it is rumored that there could be more grotesque incidences of such an occurrence.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 22, 2026 10:55:45 IST

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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Asks The Girl To Take Off The T-shirt And….

Ashok Kharat is a self proclaimed astrologer based in Nashik and is still committing heinous crimes. Although shocking novel news has been published daily, a video of his Aghori therapy has recently been trending on social media. This is likely to aggravate the problems that Kharat is facing. In Nashik region, a video of him purportedly performing some sort of treatment on a small child has gone viral. Even the CCTV cameras have captured such type of fraud and superstition. 

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Asks The Girl To Take Off The T-shirt And….

In the video that is widely shared, kharat asks a small girl to raise her T-shirt. Then he is observed using the tools on the stomach of the girl, like a cable tester and an internet cable tool. It is also interesting to point out that the entire action that occurs in the presence of the mother of the girl in the cabin is well illustrated in the video. Anger is also venting since it has been revealed that this behavior was done in the guise of committing heinous deeds in the name of treatment.

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Asks The Girl To Take Off The T-shirt And….

Kharat is already accused of rape, sexual harassment as well as illegal possession of weapons. A second complaint under Maharashtra Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Unwholesome and Aghori Practices and Witchcraft Prevention and Eradication Act (Superstition Eradication Act) has now been rumoured to be filed against him after this latest film was released. The matter is under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which has been headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Tejashwi Satpute. The CCTV video recorded in the office of Kharat is under close investigation and it is rumored that there could be more grotesque incidences of such an occurrence.

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Also Read: Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Trying To Download The Video? Here’s What You Should Know

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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Asks The Girl To Take Off The T-shirt And….

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Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Asks The Girl To Take Off The T-shirt And….
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Asks The Girl To Take Off The T-shirt And….
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Asks The Girl To Take Off The T-shirt And….
Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Asks The Girl To Take Off The T-shirt And….

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