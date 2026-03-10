Who Is Sorab Bedi? 31-Year-Old Splitsvilla Star Goes Viral After Getting Cozy At A Party With 52-Year-Old Malaika Arora, Video Sparks Dating Rumours

A new viral photo and video featuring Malaika Arora and TV actor Sorab Bedi has caught people’s attention online. Many are now asking the same question: Who is Sorab Bedi?

The 31-year-old actor and model has suddenly started trending after he was seen enjoying a party with the Bollywood star. This comes at a time when rumours about Malaika Arora’s alleged relationship with Harsh Mehta are also doing the rounds. Malaika, who is 52 years old, has been in the news lately because of discussions about her personal life.

In the viral clip, Malaika and Sorab can be seen spending time together at a celebration. They are dancing and enjoying the evening with friends. The video quickly spread across social media and led to a lot of speculation about their equation. After the video went viral many people have become curious about Sorab Bedi and his background.

Who Is Sorab Bedi?

Sorab Bedi is a 26-year-old Indian television actor, model and reality show personality. He has been trying to work his way up in the entertainment industry. Sorab Bedi gained attention after appearing in the dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla Season 16. He became famous from there, and fans often call him the “Rajma Chawal Boy.”

Sorab has also worked in Hindi television besides reality TV. Reports say that he has appeared in shows like Chand Jalne Laga and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi. These projects helped him start his acting career and made him a new face in the TV industry. He is still looking for bigger opportunities in acting.

Why Is Sorab Bedi Trending Now?

Sorab Bedi started trending after a video and pictures of him with Malaika Arora appeared online. In the viral clips, the 52-year-old actress and the young TV actor are seen sharing a friendly moment and enjoying a party together.

The celebration reportedly took place at Malaika Arora’s newly opened restaurant called Sweeney. Sorab also shared glimpses from the evening on his social media. He posted pictures and videos with Malaika and other guests at the party. These posts quickly went viral and started a lot of discussions among fans.

The buzz has also come at a time when Malaika Arora’s personal life has been in the spotlight. The actress has recently been linked to Harsh Mehta, a diamond merchant. The two were earlier spotted together during a Valentine’s trip to Rome and at several public events, which led to the dating rumours.