Gold and Silver Price Today on March 12: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on March 12: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Here are 18K, 22K, and 24K gold prices in major cities, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and others.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 12, 2026 11:23:47 IST

Gold rate in India: Gold prices in India continued to rise this week as escalating tensions in the Middle East increased demand for safe-haven assets. The precious metal has recorded a sharp rally over the last two sessions, with 24-carat gold surging by nearly Rs 16,300 per 10 grams. Here are 18K, 22K, and 24K gold prices in major cities, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and others. 

Gold Rate in India

City

24K Today

22K Today

18K Today

Chennai

₹16,331

₹14,970

₹12,700

Mumbai

₹16,222

₹14,870

₹12,167

Delhi

₹16,237

₹14,885

₹12,182

Kolkata

₹16,222

₹14,870

₹12,167

Bangalore

₹16,222

₹14,870

₹12,167

Hyderabad

₹16,222

₹14,870

₹12,167

Kerala

₹16,222

₹14,870

₹12,167

Pune

₹16,222

₹14,870

₹12,167

Vadodara

₹16,227

₹14,875

₹12,172

Ahmedabad

₹16,227

₹14,875

₹12,172

Silver Rate in India 

City

10 Gram

100 Gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹2,900

₹29,000

₹2,90,000

Mumbai

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Delhi

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Kolkata

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Bangalore

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Hyderabad

₹2,900

₹29,000

₹2,90,000

Kerala

₹2,900

₹29,000

₹2,90,000

Pune

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Vadodara

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Ahmedabad

₹2,800

₹28,000

₹2,80,000

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 12: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities 

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 11:23 AM IST
