Gold and Silver Price Today on March 12: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold rate in India: Gold prices in India continued to rise this week as escalating tensions in the Middle East increased demand for safe-haven assets. The precious metal has recorded a sharp rally over the last two sessions, with 24-carat gold surging by nearly Rs 16,300 per 10 grams. Here are 18K, 22K, and 24K gold prices in major cities, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and others.

Gold Rate in India



Silver Rate in India

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,900 ₹29,000 ₹2,90,000 Mumbai ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Delhi ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Kolkata ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Bangalore ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Hyderabad ₹2,900 ₹29,000 ₹2,90,000 Kerala ₹2,900 ₹29,000 ₹2,90,000 Pune ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Vadodara ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,800 ₹28,000 ₹2,80,000

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 12: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities