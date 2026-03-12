Gold and Silver Price Today on March 12: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold rate in India: Gold prices in India continued to rise this week as escalating tensions in the Middle East increased demand for safe-haven assets. The precious metal has recorded a sharp rally over the last two sessions, with 24-carat gold surging by nearly Rs 16,300 per 10 grams. Here are 18K, 22K, and 24K gold prices in major cities, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and others.
Gold Rate in India
|
City
|
24K Today
|
22K Today
|
18K Today
|
Chennai
|
₹16,331
|
₹14,970
|
₹12,700
|
Mumbai
|
₹16,222
|
₹14,870
|
₹12,167
|
Delhi
|
₹16,237
|
₹14,885
|
₹12,182
|
Kolkata
|
₹16,222
|
₹14,870
|
₹12,167
|
Bangalore
|
₹16,222
|
₹14,870
|
₹12,167
|
Hyderabad
|
₹16,222
|
₹14,870
|
₹12,167
|
Kerala
|
₹16,222
|
₹14,870
|
₹12,167
|
Pune
|
₹16,222
|
₹14,870
|
₹12,167
|
Vadodara
|
₹16,227
|
₹14,875
|
₹12,172
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹16,227
|
₹14,875
|
₹12,172
Silver Rate in India
|
City
|
10 Gram
|
100 Gram
|
1 Kg
|
Chennai
|
₹2,900
|
₹29,000
|
₹2,90,000
|
Mumbai
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
|
Delhi
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
|
Kolkata
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
|
Bangalore
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
|
Hyderabad
|
₹2,900
|
₹29,000
|
₹2,90,000
|
Kerala
|
₹2,900
|
₹29,000
|
₹2,90,000
|
Pune
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
|
Vadodara
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹2,800
|
₹28,000
|
₹2,80,000
