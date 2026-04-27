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Home > India News > Delhi NCR Heatwave Relief? IMD Predicts Rain, Storms As Dust Storm Hits Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad Today

Delhi NCR Heatwave Relief? IMD Predicts Rain, Storms As Dust Storm Hits Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad Today

After weeks of intense heatwave, IMD signals relief in Delhi NCR as rain, storms and gusty winds arrive. A dust storm hit Noida and nearby areas, marking the shift. Temperatures may drop by 3–5°C with light showers, though humid “split weather” conditions will persist this week.

Delhi NCR Heatwave Eases As IMD Forecasts Rain
Delhi NCR Heatwave Eases As IMD Forecasts Rain

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 27, 2026 22:43:06 IST

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Delhi NCR Heatwave Relief? IMD Predicts Rain, Storms As Dust Storm Hits Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad Today

The National Capital Region suffered from continuous “Loo” weather for several weeks, which created conditions that resembled a furnace. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced a major shift in regional weather conditions after April 2026 because the Orange Alert heatwave had reached its end and a new period of moist weather started. Noida and Gurugram observed extreme temperatures, which reached 44°C, but these conditions will decrease when a strong Western Disturbance moves through Northwest India. The shift was marked by a powerful dust storm that moved through Sector 94, Noida and parts of Delhi, which created a temporary hazy sepia atmosphere before the long-awaited pre-monsoon showers arrived.

Atmospheric Reversal: From Thermal Surges to Gusty Relief

The existing weather report for the Delhi-NCR corridor shows a weather pattern that meteorologists describe as “split weather.” The afternoon period still experiences residual heat together with high UV index levels, while the Himalayan foothills now bring moisture-filled winds, which dominate both the nighttime and morning periods.



The incoming humidity conflicts with the local thermal increase, which results in ideal conditions for the development of “thundery weather.” ” Ghaziabad and Gurugram residents will experience dropping temperatures, which will reach maximum levels of 38°C to 40°C after the extreme weather conditions from the previous week. The pre-monsoon period brings dry, hot weather from the plains until cyclonic systems start to bring local rainfall events.

Urban Cooling: Tracking the Rain and Storm Trajectory

The weather report predicts that the upcoming week will experience multiple “very light to light rain” events, which will be accompanied by lightning and winds that will reach 30 kilometers per hour. The IMD forecast predicts a permanent decrease of daytime temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, which will continue for three days following this transition. The main issue in Noida and East Delhi arises from powerful dust storms that develop high winds that create visibility conditions under 500 meters within a few seconds, according to recent footage from the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

The following rainfall performs two functions because it acts as an environmental air cleaner for areas with “Poor” AQI while delivering essential water resources to the dry city environment. The summer sun power has been temporarily reduced by this beneficial weather change, but heatwave conditions will continue to cause distress.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today (27 April 2026): IMD Issues Rain Alert, Heatwave Warning, Thunderstorms Across NCR, Snow Rumours And Forecast Update

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Tags: Delhi NCR WeatherGurugram weatherheatwave reliefIMD forecastNoida dust storm

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Delhi NCR Heatwave Relief? IMD Predicts Rain, Storms As Dust Storm Hits Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad Today

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Delhi NCR Heatwave Relief? IMD Predicts Rain, Storms As Dust Storm Hits Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad Today
Delhi NCR Heatwave Relief? IMD Predicts Rain, Storms As Dust Storm Hits Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad Today
Delhi NCR Heatwave Relief? IMD Predicts Rain, Storms As Dust Storm Hits Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad Today
Delhi NCR Heatwave Relief? IMD Predicts Rain, Storms As Dust Storm Hits Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad Today

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