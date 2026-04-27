DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals Avoid Unwanted IPL Record — Check Top 10 Lowest Scores (RCB 49 Still Lowest) of All-Time

DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals avoided a major scare after they lost the first six wickets with only eight runs on the board. It appeared that the Capitals would register the lowest-ever score in the history of the IPL, and the unwanted record will be taken away from RCB. However, it was not to be as impact sub, Abhishek Porel, played a knock to save the hosts at Arun Jaitley Stadium from embarrassment. The young batter scored 30 runs, while David Miller and Kyle Jamieson also chipped in with useful contributions to take DC past the dreaded 49-run mark. They were finally bowled out for 75 runs in the first innings. Here is a list of the top 10 lowest scores in IPL history after the latest DC vs RCB match.

For RCB, it all started with Bhuvneshwar Kumar striking on the second ball of the innings. The right-arm pacer dismissed debutant Sahil Parakh for a duck. The wickets continued to fall with Josh Hazlewood taking the new ball from the opposite end. The Aussie pacer took two wickets in the second over. Bhuvi returned with two more wickets in the third over, before Hazlewood picked up the sixth wicket. DC managed to score the lowest ever power play total with only 13 runs in the first six overs.

DC vs RCB: ‘49’ record still stands with Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The IPL record for the lowest score is held by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the 2017 IPL, RCB was dismissed for just 49 while chasing a goal of 131 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB’s chase was finished before it started, as they were all out in just 9.4 overs after dismissing KKR for 131 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. During the run chase, none of the RCB batsmen scored in double figures, with Kedar Jadhav leading the way with a pitiful nine off seven balls. During the run chase, three players were also sent off for ducks. In the IPL, this is the only occasion with a score below fifty.

DC vs RCB: Top 10 Lowest Scores in IPL

Team Score Overs Opposition Ground Result Match Date Royal Challengers Bengaluru 49 9.4 Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens lost 23 April 2017 Rajasthan Royals 58 15.1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Cape Town lost 18 April 2009 Rajasthan Royals 59 10.3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Jaipur lost 14 May 2023 Delhi Daredevils 66 13.4 Mumbai Indians Delhi lost 6 May 2017 Delhi Daredevils 67 17.1 Kings XI Punjab Mohali lost 30 April 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders 67 15.2 Mumbai Indians Wankhede lost 16 May 2008 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 68 16.1 Sunrisers Hyderabad Brabourne lost 23 April 2022 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 70 17.1 Chennai Super Kings Chennai lost 23 March 2019 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 70 15.0 Rajasthan Royals Abu Dhabi lost 26 April 2014 Kings XI Punjab 73 15.5 Pune Supergiant Pune lost 14 May 2017

DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals escape embarrassment







After RCB won the toss and forced Delhi Capitals to bat, the Delhi Capitals had an unexpected start. They finished the Powerplay at just 13/6 in 6 overs, scoring at a mere 2.16 runs per over. With three wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar led the attack admirably, taking out Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, and Sahil Parakh with accuracy and swing. Josh Hazlewood matched him with three wickets, using tight lines and bounce to remove Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, and KL Rahul. Stubbs struck the phase’s single boundary.

After the Powerplay, Delhi Capitals attempted to recover from 13/6, but RCB maintained complete control from overs 7 to 15. DC scored 12 runs in the seventh over and 9 in the eighth over thanks to Porel and David Miller’s rapid runs. After hitting two boundaries, Miller was dismissed in the ninth over, leaving DC at 43/7. After attacking with a six and four in the eleventh over, Kyle Jamieson was removed by Krunal Pandya in the thirteenth. After bowling tightly, Suyash Sharma and Krunal only let in singles. After 15 overs, DC was only at 71/8. Suyash then struck to pick up his first wicket. Meanwhile, Hazlewood returned to close out the innings with a yorker to dismiss Abhishek Porel.

Also Read: DC vs RCB: 49 Record Stays Intact as Fans React to Delhi Capitals’ Batting Collapse in IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium