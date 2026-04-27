Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League Live: Where to Watch, Live Streaming, Goal Prediction And Score Updates (India, UK, US, AUS, PAK, UAE & More)

Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League: Manchester United will play host to Brentford FC in what proves to be a crucial Premier League fixture. Man United, currently placed third, will be looking at this game aiming for a win to get one step closer to securing Champions League football next year. Meanwhile, the Bees, who are on a five-match drawing streak, would attempt to bounce back to winning ways as they aim to repeat the result from the reverse fixture. Check out our Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction to find out who is the favourite to win tonight’s clash at Old Trafford.
Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction: Win Probability & Match Analysis
Manchester United will start as favourites in the clash against Brentford. The Red Devils are coming into this game on the back of a win. Michael Carrick’s men defeated Chelsea 1-0 in their last game. Meanwhile, Brentford are on a run of draws. They have drawn their last five games and have slipped to ninth position on the points table. United would aim to continue their winning streak as they look to secure Champions League qualification next season. Playing at their home, Old Trafford, Man United boasts a strong record against Brentford. In four games at the stadium, the Red Devils have come out to be on the winning side on all occasions. Thanks to the dominant record, they will once again be the favourites to win the clash.
Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction: Man United 2-0 Brentford
Brentford vs Man United Prediction: Match Time, Where to watch, live streaming, TV channel in India, UK, U.S, Australia, Pakistan, UAE
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COUNTRY
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TIME
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Streaming
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India
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12:30 AM IST (Tuesday)
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JioHotstar
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United Kingdom & Ireland
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7:00 AM BST (Tuesday)
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Sky Sports, TNT Sports
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United States
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2:30 PM EDT/ 1:30 PM CDT / 11:30 PM PDT (Monday)
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NBC Sports
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Australia
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5:30 AM AEST / 6:30 AM AEDT (Tuesday)
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Stan Sport
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Pakistan
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1:00 AM PST (Tuesday)
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Myco App
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Dubai (UAE)
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11:00 PM GST (Monday)
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beIN Sports
Man United vs Brentford Last Match: Score, Goals & Highlights
It was Brentford that came on the winning side when these two teams met previously. The Bees won the reverse fixture in September at home by a 3-1 margin. Igor Thiago scored twice before Benjamin Sesko pulled one back for the visitors, but Mathias Jensen scored in the sixth minute of added injury time after full 90 minutes to seal the win for his team. However, a lot has changed since then, with Manchester United moving on from Ruben Amorim as their head coach. It is now former Red Devils player, Michael Carrick who is incharge of the team.
Manchester United F.C. vs Brentford F.C. Head-to-Head Record
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Category
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Manchester United FC
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Brentford FC
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Matches Played
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22
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22
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Won
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11
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8
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Lost
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8
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11
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Draw
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3
|
3
Manchester United vs Brentford Last 5 Matches: Results & Team Form
Manchester United last five matches:
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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Score
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Apr 18, 2026
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Chelsea
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Away
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Win
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1–0
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Apr 14, 2026
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Leeds United
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Home
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Loss
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1–2
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Apr 11, 2026
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Bournemouth
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Away
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Loss
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0–1
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Apr 05, 2026
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Crystal Palace
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Home
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Win
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2–0
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Mar 29, 2026
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Everton
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Away
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Draw
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1–1
Brentford last five matches:
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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Score
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Apr 18, 2026
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Fulham
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Home
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Draw
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0–0
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Apr 11, 2026
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Everton
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Home
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Draw
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2–2
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Apr 04, 2026
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Arsenal
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Away
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Loss
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0–1
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Mar 21, 2026
|
Leicester City
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Home
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Win
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3–1
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Mar 14, 2026
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Wolves
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Away
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Win
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2–1
Also Read: Chelsea New Manager: Will It Be Former Blues Mid-Fielder, Cesc Fabregas or Will It Be THIS Premier League Boss? Explained