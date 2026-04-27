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Home > Sports News > Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League Live: Where to Watch, Live Streaming, Goal Prediction And Score Updates (India, UK, US, AUS, PAK, UAE & More)

Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League Live: Where to Watch, Live Streaming, Goal Prediction And Score Updates (India, UK, US, AUS, PAK, UAE & More)

Manchester United host Brentford FC in a crucial Premier League clash at Old Trafford, aiming for Champions League qualification. Check live streaming, match time, TV channels across India, UK, US, UAE and Manchester United vs Brentford prediction.

Manchester United vs Brentford live streaming and score prediction. Image Credit X
Manchester United vs Brentford live streaming and score prediction. Image Credit X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 27, 2026 23:04:54 IST

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Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League Live: Where to Watch, Live Streaming, Goal Prediction And Score Updates (India, UK, US, AUS, PAK, UAE & More)

Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League: Manchester United will play host to Brentford FC in what proves to be a crucial Premier League fixture. Man United, currently placed third, will be looking at this game aiming for a win to get one step closer to securing Champions League football next year. Meanwhile, the Bees, who are on a five-match drawing streak, would attempt to bounce back to winning ways as they aim to repeat the result from the reverse fixture. Check out our Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction to find out who is the favourite to win tonight’s clash at Old Trafford. 

Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction: Win Probability & Match Analysis

Manchester United will start as favourites in the clash against Brentford. The Red Devils are coming into this game on the back of a win. Michael Carrick’s men defeated Chelsea 1-0 in their last game. Meanwhile, Brentford are on a run of draws. They have drawn their last five games and have slipped to ninth position on the points table. United would aim to continue their winning streak as they look to secure Champions League qualification next season. Playing at their home, Old Trafford, Man United boasts a strong record against Brentford. In four games at the stadium, the Red Devils have come out to be on the winning side on all occasions. Thanks to the dominant record, they will once again be the favourites to win the clash.

Manchester United vs Brentford Prediction: Man United 2-0 Brentford

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Brentford vs Man United Prediction: Match Time, Where to watch, live streaming, TV channel in India, UK, U.S, Australia, Pakistan, UAE

COUNTRY

TIME

Streaming

India

12:30 AM IST (Tuesday)

JioHotstar

United Kingdom & Ireland

7:00 AM BST (Tuesday)

Sky Sports, TNT Sports

United States

2:30 PM EDT/ 1:30 PM CDT / 11:30 PM PDT (Monday)

NBC Sports

Australia

5:30 AM AEST / 6:30 AM AEDT (Tuesday)

Stan Sport

Pakistan

1:00 AM PST (Tuesday)

Myco App

Dubai (UAE)

11:00 PM GST (Monday)

beIN Sports

Man United vs Brentford Last Match: Score, Goals & Highlights

It was Brentford that came on the winning side when these two teams met previously. The Bees won the reverse fixture in September at home by a 3-1 margin. Igor Thiago scored twice before Benjamin Sesko pulled one back for the visitors, but Mathias Jensen scored in the sixth minute of added injury time after full 90 minutes to seal the win for his team. However, a lot has changed since then, with Manchester United moving on from Ruben Amorim as their head coach. It is now former Red Devils player, Michael Carrick who is incharge of the team. 

Manchester United F.C. vs Brentford F.C. Head-to-Head Record

Category

Manchester United FC

Brentford FC

Matches Played

22

22

Won

11

8

Lost

8

11

Draw

3

3

Manchester United vs Brentford Last 5 Matches: Results & Team Form

Manchester United last five matches:

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score

Apr 18, 2026

Chelsea

Away

Win

1–0

Apr 14, 2026

Leeds United

Home

Loss

1–2

Apr 11, 2026

Bournemouth

Away

Loss

0–1

Apr 05, 2026

Crystal Palace

Home

Win

2–0

Mar 29, 2026

Everton

Away

Draw

1–1

Brentford last five matches: 

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score

Apr 18, 2026

Fulham

Home

Draw

0–0

Apr 11, 2026

Everton

Home

Draw

2–2

Apr 04, 2026

Arsenal

Away

Loss

0–1

Mar 21, 2026

Leicester City

Home

Win

3–1

Mar 14, 2026

Wolves

Away

Win

2–1

Also Read: Chelsea New Manager: Will It Be Former Blues Mid-Fielder, Cesc Fabregas or Will It Be THIS Premier League Boss? Explained

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Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League Live: Where to Watch, Live Streaming, Goal Prediction And Score Updates (India, UK, US, AUS, PAK, UAE & More)

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Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League Live: Where to Watch, Live Streaming, Goal Prediction And Score Updates (India, UK, US, AUS, PAK, UAE & More)
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Manchester United vs Brentford Premier League Live: Where to Watch, Live Streaming, Goal Prediction And Score Updates (India, UK, US, AUS, PAK, UAE & More)
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