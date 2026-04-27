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Home > Entertainment News > Bharat Kapoor’s Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Actor, Who Starred Alongside Amitabh Bachchan And Rajesh Khanna, Dies At 80

Bharat Kapoor’s Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Actor, Who Starred Alongside Amitabh Bachchan And Rajesh Khanna, Dies At 80

Veteran Bollywood actor Bharat Kapoor passed away at 80 due to multi-organ failure in Mumbai. Known for impactful roles in films like Noorie, Ghulami, and Khuda Gawah, he remained a consistent presence in Hindi cinema for decades.

Veteran Actor Bharat Kapoor Dies At 80 (IMAGE: X)
Veteran Actor Bharat Kapoor Dies At 80 (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 27, 2026 21:44:51 IST

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Bharat Kapoor’s Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Actor, Who Starred Alongside Amitabh Bachchan And Rajesh Khanna, Dies At 80

Bharat Kapoor Dies At 80: Bharat Kapoor, veteran Bollywood actor, died on Monday (April 27) owing to old age. He was 80 years old. He was known for making an impact in Hindi cinema by working in many films between the 1970s till the beginning of the 2000s. Kapoor was said to be breathing his last at Sion Hospital in Mumbai. As reported in India Today, he succumbed to multi-organ failure.

Bharat Kapoor Dies At 80

In his confirmation of the death of Kapoor in an article for Indian Express, actor Avtar Gill said, “I have just been to the crematorium. The call came from his son and he told me that Bharat wasn’t doing good for the past three days. He was only at home. Till then, he was admitted in the hospital.”

Gill further added, “There were very few attendees, including some close relatives and members of our theatre association named IPTA. Rakesh Bedi, director Ramesh Kumar, actor Kuldeep Singh, and some other friends who belonged to our theatre group attended the last rites. His prayer meets will take place on April 30 from 5 pm to 7 pm at his residence.”

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Who was Bharat Kapoor? 

Over a career that lasted decades, Bharat Kapoor carved out a niche for himself as an extremely reliable character actor. He played secondary parts and villains along with serious characters like policemen and lawyers. Some of his significant films include Noorie, Ram Balram, Love Story, Bazaar, Ghulami, Aakhree Raasta, Satyamev Jayate, Swarg, Khuda Gawah and Rang.

Even in his later years, he managed to feature in films like Barsaat, Saajan Chale Sasural and Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities, indicating the consistency of his acting career.

Though not often cast in starring roles, he enriched many mainstream movies through his talent as an actor. Alongside many leading actors, he made it big in the film industry through his acting skills. After the announcement of his death, many tributes are being paid to him by fans as well as the film industry.

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Bharat Kapoor’s Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Actor, Who Starred Alongside Amitabh Bachchan And Rajesh Khanna, Dies At 80

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Bharat Kapoor’s Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Actor, Who Starred Alongside Amitabh Bachchan And Rajesh Khanna, Dies At 80

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Bharat Kapoor’s Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Actor, Who Starred Alongside Amitabh Bachchan And Rajesh Khanna, Dies At 80
Bharat Kapoor’s Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Actor, Who Starred Alongside Amitabh Bachchan And Rajesh Khanna, Dies At 80
Bharat Kapoor’s Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Actor, Who Starred Alongside Amitabh Bachchan And Rajesh Khanna, Dies At 80
Bharat Kapoor’s Cause Of Death Revealed? Veteran Actor, Who Starred Alongside Amitabh Bachchan And Rajesh Khanna, Dies At 80

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