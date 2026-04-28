WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Goes Viral in Bikini Photos, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Pics Trending

Sophie Cunningman WNBA: Sophie Cunningham has been trending on social media platforms and across media platforms for her off-court presence. The guard for Indian Fever was recently clicked by Sports Illustrated. Sophie Cunningham’s swimsuit pics went viral, with fans drooling over her sexy figure. Off the court, she is known for her vibrant personality. She has been a fan-favourite over the years right from her time at the Pheonix Mercury. The 29-year-old has been one of the top players in the WNBA and now plays for the Indiana Fever. Cunningham plays as a guard for her team in the WNBA. She plays for the Indiana-based side, where her chemistry with Caitlyn Clark has also come under the spotlight.

Sophie Cunningham Indiana Fever

Sophie Cunningham In Indiana Image Credit: Instagram/Sophie Cunningham

Sophie Cunningham’s return to the Indiana Fever has been closely monitored, particularly after it became apparent that she isn’t entirely in line with the team’s one-year agreement. As a seven-year veteran, Cunningham has reached a stage in her career where consistency is important, and the deal’s short duration created concerns for both her and her supporters. Her presence was noticeable as soon as she got to Indiana. Cunningham, who was renowned for her edge and readiness to step in at any time, soon emerged as one of the team’s most competitive voices on the floor. She has become a fan favorite thanks to that same intensity, but the decision to sign her to a one-year contract seemed like a little gesture of support for a player who has developed into an important member of the team.

Who is Sophie Cunningham?

Sophie Cunningham in Bikini Image Credit: Instagram/Sophie Cunningham

WNBA guard Sophie Cunningham is renowned for her fierce physical play, perimeter shooting, and tough defense. Cunningham, who studied and played basketball at the University of Missouri. The 29-year-old graduated as the team’s all-time top scorer, which talks about her skills from a younger age. She has a height of 6’1″ and is one of the best when it comes to shooting three-pointers. Cunningham spent a major part of her career at the Mercury Phoenix, where she remained a fan-favourite.

Is Sophie Cunningham married?

Sophie Cunningham in Swimsuit Image Credit: Instagram/Sophie Cunningham

Sophie Cunningham, guard for the Indiana Fever, is single. In a 2025 Instagram story, the 28-year-old WNBA player joked that she would someday get married.

Sophie Cunningham WNBA

Sophie Cunningham plays for Indiana Fever in WNBA. Image Credit: Instagram/Sophie Cunningham

Sophie Cunningham is one of the most experienced players on the Indiana Fever roaster. She is praised for her perimeter shooting and defensive tenacity that helps her team win many games. Over the years, Cunningham has become an important leader in Indianapolis following a successful tenure at the Phoenix Mercury. The 29-year-old is known for her energy not only on the court but off it as well. On the court, she is a dynamic player and off the court she uses her energy and personna to connect with fans as well.

What is Sophie Cunningham position?

Sophie Cunningham in Black Bikini Image Credit: Instagram/Sophie Cunningham

Sophie Cunningham plays as a guard for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA.

Sophie Cunningham defends Caitlin Clark

Sophie Cunningham Image Credit: Instagram/Sophie Cunningham

Additionally, Cunningham has stated that she feels at home in Indiana and believes the club has a lot of promise. Her experience playing with Caitlin Clark is directly related to that belief. Despite spending little time together the previous season, their on-court chemistry was impressive. Observers soon noticed that Cunningham’s presence added a degree of physicality and protection that enhanced Clark’s game. Similar to Clark, injuries ended Sophie Cunningham’s 2025 season. On Saturday night, however, she returned and recorded 13 points, two rebounds, two steals, and one assist. The star guard for Indiana made care to thank her teammate, who inked a new deal earlier this month, in her post-event remarks. “I think the thing I appreciate about Sophie more than anything is she’s never intimidated by the moment,” Clark said.

Also Read: WWE RAW Tonight 27 April 2026: Full Match Card, Start Time, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Rest of the World